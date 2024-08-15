Get FSMA 204 Ready with Famous Software

Although the compliance deadline is not until January 20, 2026, many enterprises in the fresh produce industry are working diligently to prepare for the application of FSMA 204.

“One of the cornerstones of the Famous platform is traceability,” says Heather Hammack, President of Famous Software – the leading technology solutions provider in the fresh produce industry. “We know how important it is for our customers to be able to react quickly to any situation and be able to track where their products are, have been and are going within their supply chain.”

As soon as the final rule was released, Famous Software initiated a steering committee with key stakeholders and their top 6 customers encompassing a variety of different organizational profiles: Ocean Mist Farms, C.H. Robinson, Veg Fresh Farms, Church Brothers Farms, Lipman Family Farms and Mucci Farms, to ensure that their customers were adequately prepared for implementation. Since its formation, this steering committee has been meeting regularly to dig deeper into the rule itself and understand what retailers and food service operator customers are planning and will be requiring.

“We worked diligently with our customers to prepare them for the Produce Traceability Initiative. Because of that effort, there are very few changes needed within Famous for our customers to be FSMA 204 compliant,” Hammack explains. Famous Software’s 2024 ERP release is now available and incorporates a number of different enhancements including several pertaining directly to FSMA 204.

“We already have a traceability report that customers currently use that contains most of the data. We are adding a few columns that will make it easier for customers to report what is required.”

To learn more about Famous Software’s approach to traceability their FSMA 204 compliance plans visit: www.famoussoftware.com

About Famous Software:

Established in 1975, Famous Software is renowned in the agriculture and produce industries as a top provider for integrated accounting, inventory, and management software solutions. Famous ERP is a specialized software solution for the fresh produce industry, designed to optimize operations and enhance decision-making. As the cornerstone of Famous Software’s offerings, it integrates applications to manage business processes from inventory to financials and supply chain logistics.

About FSMA 204:

Section 204(d) of the Food Safety Modernization Act mandates enhanced traceability records for foods on the Food Traceability List (FTL) to expedite identifying and removing contaminated food from the market and reducing foodborne illnesses. The rule requires maintaining Key Data Elements (KDEs) associated with Critical Tracking Events (CTEs) and reporting to the FDA within 24 hours or an agreed reasonable time. Applicable to both domestic and foreign firms in the food supply chain, compliance for recordkeeping is set for January 20, 2026.