Giumarra Expands Domestic Lemonade Apple Program

LOS ANGELES – The Giumarra Companies announces its exclusive, domestic Lemonade apple volume will increase to promotable levels this fall. The vibrant, yellow apple sensation will see a dramatic increase in production in the state of Washington, complemented by more availability in Pennsylvania.

“We are excited to share that we have expanded our offering of exclusive Lemonade apples in collaboration with Apple King from Washington state and Rice Fruit Company from Pennsylvania,” said Jason Bushong, Wenatchee Division Manager for the Giumarra Companies. “Our increased supply will help us meet the soaring consumer demand for this distinctive variety.”

The Lemonade variety was developed in New Zealand. Bushong noted the importance of Giumarra’s grower partners in expanding domestic acreage of Lemonade, which has been in commercial development in the U.S. for five years. The Keller family has been growing apples in the Yakima Valley since 1914. This multigenerational grower family is recognized globally under their distinguished brand name, Apple King. Founded in 1913, the Rice Fruit Company is a family-run fruit packing business located in the heart of Pennsylvania’s apple country.

Promotable volumes of Lemonade apples will begin shipping in late October, continuing through January. The fruit will be available in bulk cartons and multiple bag options.

“Word of mouth has been a powerful tool in generating consumer excitement for our brand,” said Bushong. “Consumers are captivated by the apple’s visually appealing yellow hue, invigorating tang, and satisfying crunch.”

To support the company’s valued retail and foodservice customers in promoting Lemonade, Giumarra will offer customized marketing planning, in-store and online merchandising support, and other tailored programs designed to help drive continued consumer demand.

Giumarra also offers a range of other domestic apple varieties, including Fuji, Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, Red Delicious, and Royal Gala, to complement its Lemonade program.

About the Giumarra Companies

The Giumarra Companies is a leading international network of fresh produce growers, distributors, and marketers that encompasses a world of flavor and freshness. Since its inception in 1922, the company has taken pride in a longstanding commitment to quality, service, and industry leadership. Products packed under Giumarra’s trusted family of brands are supported by a suite of top-tier service solutions and enjoyed by consumers daily. Together with our partners, we’re feeding the world in a healthy way. Visit us at www.giumarra.com.