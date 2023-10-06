40 Years Forward with West Pak Avocado

Murrieta, CA – November 2022 may have been West Pak Avocado’s official 40th anniversary; however, the Murrieta, California, based avocado grower, packer, and distributor has proudly carried the celebration through 2023. This milestone marks a turning point for the company as it sets its sights on the future, launching the 40 Years Forward campaign.

“As we celebrate our fourth decade in business, we reflect on our many past achievements with great pride,” stated West Pak Avocado CEO Mario Pacheco.

The 40 Years Forward campaign includes a video and digital marketing series celebrating West Pak Avocado’s 40-year legacy while pioneering the future of avocado production. Acknowledging the company’s historical significance the video showcases its commitment to sustainability, eco-friendly practices, cutting-edge technology, and delivering premium produce globally.

West Pak’s 40 Years Forward campaign officially kicks off at the International Fresh Produce Association’s 2023 Global Produce & Floral Show on October 19-21, 2023. Anaheim, California, is the location for the event, which attracts more than 20,000 global produce and floral supply chain attendees from over 40 countries.

Show attendees can expect an immersive booth experience with a display brimming with bagged avocado promotions from various commissions over the years. The bag wall is the conversation piece for drop-ins and scheduled meetings throughout the show. VIPs can enjoy a virtual reality (VR) grove tour to experience the beginning of the avocado journey firsthand. Booth visitors can also witness live ripening testing, sample avocado smoothies and beer at select times, and take home some avo-swag.

For a behind-the-scenes look at event preparations, West Pak’s sales team members will take over the company’s social media platforms and stream live at the trade show, engaging with customers, retailers, buyers, and partners.

West Pak will also continue its popular Avo Power Sessions, featuring scheduled meet-and-greets with various avocado commissions, such as the California Avocado Commission (CAC), Avocados From Mexico (AFM), and Colombia Avocado Board (CAB), and other industry partners.

“We had such a great turnout with the sessions last year that we’re continuing the conversions into this year’s celebrations and 40 Years Forward campaign launch,” said West Pak Avocado Vice President of Sales and Business Development Joe Nava. “Come help us celebrate, meet the commissions and our industry partners, and discover all of the ways West Pak can help you grow your avocado category – now and 40 Years Forward!”

West Pak Avocado can be found at the Global Produce & Flower Show at booth number 3965. To learn more about the 40 Years Forward campaign, Global Produce & Flower Show attendees are encouraged to schedule time with a team member or view the partner schedule by visiting http://sales.westpakavocado.com/.

About West Pak Avocado

West Pak Avocado is a family owned and operated company with 40+ years of experience growing, packing, shipping, and distributing premium avocados. Their commitment to quality represents not only the produce they sell and how they respect the land but also how business is conducted. A leading force in the avocado industry, West Pak Avocado is devoted to upholding the highest ethical trading practices and proudly takes an active role in ensuring the vitality of the produce business. For more information, please visit www.westpakavocado.com/.