West Pak Avocado Unveils New Avo Effect Video: Golden State of Avocados

Murrieta, CA – West Pak Avocado, a California-based grower, packer, and distributor of premium avocados, just released their latest Avo Effect campaign video, Golden State of Avocados. The fourth episode for the company’s ongoing 2020 series, this video covers the Avo Effect that the avocado has had on California and how it has become synonymous with the name and iconic to the golden state.

Avocados are, without a doubt, iconic to California. For decades, they were the only Hass avocados consumed by Americans. First, just Californians could enjoy them, but as the industry grew, distribution expanded throughout the Western states, and eventually across the country.

The just-released Golden State of Avocados video showcases the impact the avocado has on California from its growers and crop distribution to the dedicated retail and foodservice marketing efforts brought on by West Pak and the California Avocado Commission (CAC).

“The California avocado industry is very important to us,” said West Pak Avocado Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Doug Meyer. “Our roots are here in California, and we built our foundation with grower partnerships. We are also a grower here in California, and we feel that same connection to the land and pride of producing avocados that our valued growers do.”

“There are a number of retailers that are telling us that (avocados) are actually their number one fruit item in their store,” added California Avocado Commission Vice President of Marketing Jan DeLyser. “If you look at the last 20 years and you look at consumption, it’s gone from 2.2 to just under 8 pounds (per person per year). And to think that the volume that is coming into the market has gone from a half a million to almost three billion – it really speaks to the marketing that’s gone on to support the demand and consumption for avocados.”

Meyer continued on and explained about West Pak’s California Gold brand. The golden state centric packaging features the American Heart Association (AHA) Heart-Check certification along with the iconic California Avocados label. The premium branded bag leaves no question that these are fresh, locally-sourced, and seasonally hand-picked California avocados.

West Pak also offers strategies to help drive sales with merchandising and point-of-sale materials and online promotions. The efforts work hand-in-hand with CAC’s targeted consumer marketing initiatives and merchandising offerings that support the California season and the summer holidays.

For more about Golden State of Avocados and other conversations on the effect of avocados, visit avoeffect.com.

About The Avo Effect Campaign

The Avo Effect is a broad-reaching video campaign that sheds light on the global phenomenon the avocado has sparked within the produce industry. The videos are designed to cover West Pak’s avocado footprint and the significant reach the avocado holds on its core industries. Topics showcase the Avo Effect on trade, retail, foodservice, commissions, California avocado season, organics, sustainability, and social media influence. Each of the videos in the series offers real-life testimonies of how the avocado has had a positive effect on others.

All episodes will be available at avoeffect.com and under the hashtag #avoeffect plus on West Pak’s Youtube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram (Instagram Feed, IGTV Channel, Stories), and Twitter, plus West Pak’s blog.

About West Pak Avocado

West Pak Avocado is a family owned and operated company that has been proudly growing, packing, shipping, and distributing premium avocados for 35+ years. Their commitment to quality represents not only the produce they sell and how they respect the land but also to how business is conducted. A leading force in the avocado industry, West Pak Avocado is devoted to upholding the highest ethical trading practices and proudly takes an active role in helping to ensure the vitality of the produce business. For more information, please visit www.westpakavocado.com/.