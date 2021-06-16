Gold Coast Packing Makes Changes to Executive Team

Santa Maria, CA – Changes are happening at Gold Coast Packing. The company has promoted two employees and added one member to its team. The business has always been family owned and operated since its inception in 1978 by long-time friends Ron Burk and Bob Espinola. And it will continue that way as Burk’s son Gary has just been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Prior to the promotion, Gary was Gold Coast’s general manager. He had held that position since 2019.

“I am very excited to be taking on this new role. We have a great team dedicated to our success and I am happy to be a part of what is happening at Gold Coast Packing.”

-Gary Burk, Chief Operating Officer.

Gary will now oversee all daily operating duties at Gold Coast Packing and the company’s processing facility, Fresh Venture Foods. On the sales side, Monica Cordero has been promoted to Director of Sales. Cordero had been the Sales Manager for the past 8 years. Cordero has supported the team as it’s grown its product portfolio and its customer base. She also oversees the Marketing, Packaging and Product Development departments. The company has also added Sylvia Estrada to its team as Human Resources Manager. Estrada is new to the produce industry but has more than 10 years of HR management experience.

“I am pleased to announce these two important promotions. Both Gary and Monica have done an excellent job under very unusual and trying conditions this past year, and they both have shown they deserve their new positions. Each position does come with added responsibility, but I know that they are both capable and will succeed in their new roles. I truly appreciate them and their many years of service to Gold Coast.”

-Ron Burk, President and CEO

Despite the addition and promotions, Gold Coast is still seeking to add to its team. The company is actively looking to fill its vacant Vice President of Sales and Marketing seat.

Gold Coast Packing, Inc., is a grower, shipper and processor, located in Santa Maria, CA. Our mission is to produce fresh, safe, nutritious, and innovative value-added products while promoting growth and prosperity for our customers, employees, and company. We have dedicated ourselves in ensuring that our customers receive the freshest and highest quality products for more than 40 years.