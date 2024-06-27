Good Foods Makes Summer Moments Positively Good with Third Dip Into Summer Tour 

Nationwide activations will delight and entertain fans with Good Eats, Good Art and Good Films in nine cities

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – Good Foods, a leader in providing guacamole, salsas and dips that everyone can enjoy, has hit the road again for the third Dip Into Summer experiential tour. In addition to featuring its tasty guacamole, and salsa nationwide at events in eight cities, Good Foods is delighting and engaging fans at select locations this summer by highlighting local artists, donating to local nonprofits and activating outdoor film experiences.

During the tour, Good Foods will travel coast to coast in its branded Airstream to engage with consumers at summertime events, festivals and retail locations, providing fans with Good Eats by sampling products and giving away prizes. New this year, the brand has selected three tour stops for its Good Art initiative. At each of these locations, Good Foods will commission a local artist to create a 6-foot by 4-foot canvas representing the community, food and the artist’s expression. The brand will tease each artist’s collaboration with a social post and donate up to $5,000 to a local nonprofit in each city for every like or share.

The 2024 tour kicked off in Good Foods’ backyard on June 9 in Chicago at Sweatworking Week presented by aSweatLife and from June 20 to June 22 in Milwaukee at Summerfest, which featured a Good Art activation. Additional 2024 experiential tour stops include (*denotes Good Art events):

Also new this year, Good Foods will treat movie enthusiasts to Good Films by partnering with Rooftop Cinema Club. On Sunday, July 14 at The Emily Hotel in Chicago and on Sunday, July 28 at citizenM Hotel in Miami, Good Foods will serve its Avocado Salsa and Chunky Guacamole with tortilla chips during open-air cinema experiences.

“We’re dipping more into summer than ever before with our Good Eats, Good Art and Good Films initiatives, bringing everyone together for memorable moments around tasty snacks made with real ingredients,” said Briana Voss, Senior Director Omni-Channel Marketing at Good Foods. “All summer long, we’re engaging with our consumers through unique experiences that highlight our products while also giving back to their communities in an impactful way.”

To learn more about the tour and where you can find Good Foods this summer, check out goodfoods.com and follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Good Foods

Good Foods Group is a leader in providing guacamole, salsas and dips that everyone can enjoy. The brand’s products are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. Good Foods was one of the first companies to apply high pressure processing technology – which keeps foods safe and at their peak freshness – to the category. For more information on Good Foods, visit goodfoods.com.