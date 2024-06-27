ZAG Technical Services Promotes Eric Regnier to President

San Jose, Calif. – ZAG Technical Services is proud to announce the promotion of Eric Regnier to the role of President. This strategic move underscores ZAG’s commitment to enhancing its executive team in support of the agriculture industry, reinforcing its position as a leader in providing managed IT, cybersecurity, and data solutions tailored specifically for agribusiness.

Regnier, formerly the VP of Operations and key member of ZAG’s leadership team, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His background includes service as a US Navy submarine officer, and he holds master’s degrees in technology policy and computer science. Additionally, Regnier is a certified CISSP, CCSP, and PMP, reflecting his deep expertise in cybersecurity and project management. Eric has been instrumental in implementing security solutions for various organizations, making him exceptionally suited to lead ZAG’s initiatives in managed IT, cybersecurity, and data analytics for the agriculture sector.

“Eric’s outstanding vision and skills make him exceptionally ready for this role where he will manage all of ZAG’s delivery resources across our client base,” shared Greg Gatzke, CEO and Chairman of ZAG. “Please join me in supporting Eric in this new role as he takes ZAG to new levels in our mission of ‘enabling our client’s success.’”

“The ever-changing landscape of new technologies and evolving business needs keeps our work engaging and challenging,” shared Regnier. “But ultimately, it is the remarkable people at ZAG and our valued clients who make this work truly meaningful and rewarding. I look forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead of us.”

As the company looks forward, ZAG’s leadership team remains dedicated to providing world-class expertise to its agribusiness partners. Promoting Eric Regnier is a key step in this plan, helping the award-winning company improve its business strategies and show its commitment to the agriculture industry.

For more information on ZAG Technical Services, please visit www.zagtech.com.

About ZAG Technical Services

ZAG Technical Services, Inc. (ZAG), is an award-winning IT consulting firm and managed services provider (MSP) for the agriculture industry specializing in cybersecurity, data and software services, and modern infrastructure. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., with offices in Salinas, Calif. and Boise, Idaho, ZAG employs 120 U.S.-based IT experts in 22 states serving clients in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. ZAG is the premier provider of information technology for agribusinesses. We ensure your company – and every team member – is online, all the time.