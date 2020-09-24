G&R Farms Rolls Out New Brand Identity with Redesigned Logo

Glennville, GA – G&R Farms has updated their brand image and logo as part of a new strategic direction to elevate the company’s identity as a leading supplier of sweet onions.

“As we celebrated our 75th anniversary, we felt it was time for a change so we went through a rigorous strategic planning process. As a result, we’re excited to introduce this logo and brand image which is a first step in our company’s new direction,” said Walt Dasher, Vice President of G&R Farms. “This consumer-friendly logo design pays homage to our passion for sweet onions and our connection to the land as growers.”

G&R Farms is in the process of developing new bag and box packaging, merchandising displays and a new website. “We’re excited to also be introducing seasonal marketing promotions throughout the year,” said Dasher. “Our marketing efforts will be focused on engaging with consumers both instore and online to assist our retail partners in maximizing their sweet onion sales.”

As a Gold Sponsor of PMA’s Virtual Fresh Summit, G&R Farms will be reviewing these plans with retailers. Dasher remarked, “With more buyers attending this year due to the virtual platform, we felt it was a great opportunity to educate retailers on our new strategic direction and marketing programs.”

Established in 1945, G&R Farms grows, packs and ships a year-round supply of sweet onions from Georgia and Peru.

About G&R Farms

As a third-generation family farm, G&R Farms began in Southeast Georgia with a small farm in 1945. Today, the organization has grown to over 5,000 acres encompassing several crops with a main focus on sweet onions. G&R Farms has been growing, packing, marketing and shipping sweet onions for nearly seven decades. The company is dedicated to providing consistent quality year-round while perfecting the quality and flavor of sweet onions through research and development. For more information visit www.grfarmsvidaliaonions.com.