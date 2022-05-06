Green Life Farms Hires Donald Grandmaison as General Manager of Babcock Ranch Farm

LAKE WORTH, Fla.-Green Life Farms, the leading controlled-environment agriculture grower in the Southeast U.S., is pleased to announce the addition of Donald Grandmaison as General Manager of Green Life Farms’ Babcock Ranch facility. Mr. Grandmaison brings more than 20 years of experience to the role. Most recently, he served as Sales and Marketing Manager for BrightFarms/Lef Farms Corp.

Mr. Grandmaison joins Green Life Farms’ expanding team with experience growing sales revenue, developing methods for forecasting, coordinating supply and demand, and maintaining farm fertility and greenhouse systems. Known for his analytic problem solving, adaptability, interpersonal skills, and humor, Mr. Grandmaison was recognized as a “40 under 40 Rising Leader in the Food Industry” in both 2017 and 2019.

With over 20 years of experience in greenhouse farming and a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental horticulture, Mr. Grandmaison brings a valuable combination of education and experience to Green Life Farms. As the Sales and Marketing Manager for BrightFarms/Lef Farms Corp., Mr. Grandmaison developed their comprehensive sales strategy for retail partners, coordinated supply and demand from six locations, and led quarterly strategy meetings. Prior to BrightFarms, Donald served as the Program/Product Specialist for Pleasant View Garden where he won four “Make a Difference” awards, and General Manager of Dimond Hill Farm where he created crop planning, harvest projections, and oversaw day to day operations.

Green Life Farms currently sells leafy greens at more than 300 grocery stores, specialty markets, and restaurants across Florida and beyond, including internationally. Green Life Farms also sells herbs and leafy greens to a major meal-kit delivery service provider under a long-term contract. Green Life Farms product offerings include Basil, Chives, Cilantro, Dill, Mint, Parsley, Oregano, Rosemary, Sage, Tarragon, Thyme, Butterhead Lettuce, Baby Romaine, Baby Arugula, Baby Kale, Baby Spinach, and Farmer’s Blend.

Green Life Farms’ process combines technology with agricultural best practices to grow premium leafy greens with a focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility. Its flavorful produce is cultivated in clean, nutrient-rich oxygenated water in state-of-the-art greenhouses. Greens are harvested and packaged in a controlled environment to create the cleanest produce year-round and delivered locally to ensure premium freshness and a small carbon footprint.

About Green Life Farms

Green Life Farms operates state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouses in Lake Worth and Punta Gorda, Florida. Another 11 additional facilities are currently in construction or development, for a total of 5.2 million square feet of greenhouses planned. By incorporating agriculture with technology, Green Life Farms provides consumers with premium-quality, fresh, local, flavorful, and clean leafy greens that are good for their bodies, families, communities and planet – year-round. For more information about Green Life Farms, visit GreenLifeFarms.ag.