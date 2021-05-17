Greenhouse Grown Flavor Front & Center in New eMagazine from Pure Flavor

Leamington, ON – With spring firmly settling in with longer, warmer days on the horizon, greenhouse vegetable grower Pure Flavor® has released the second edition of its successful Live Deliciously® eMagazine. The new release is a celebration of spring, packed with interesting articles on greenhouse vegetable growing and product reviews to delicious recipes for consumer & trade audiences alike.

“The idea behind the Live Deliciously® eMagazine is to deliver relevant, interesting and mouth-watering content in a single convenient digital format that you can flip through on your smartphone, tablet, or laptop”, said Chris Veillon, Chief Marketing Officer. Following the successful launch of its first edition Holiday Guide just before Christmas, Pure Flavor® is developing a quarterly digital marketing strategy that delivers engaging content promoting not only the brand but the key products Pure Flavor® grows year-round. “Our Live Deliciously® eMagazine is a one-stop-shop where consumers can learn about new products & how to use them or discover their next favorite recipe but more importantly, be informed in regard to important topics that relate to greenhouse growing & sustainability and the supply chain benefits in removing product seasonality”, commented Veillon.

Beginning with an in-depth tour of one of their Leamington, Ontario greenhouse operations, the grower shows it continues to innovate. Pure Flavor® continues to be inundated with requests from consumers on social media and by email asking about the greenhouse growing process. “Consumers want to be more informed on how their vegetables are grown and who grows them,” said Veillon. “So, we’re taking them on a tour to show what really goes into every single vegetable, regardless of the season.

The tour culminates with a look at the new Cloud 9® Tomato, itself an innovation in flavor and a 2021 International Taste Institute Award winner. Recipes like Tomato Feta Pasta, Caprese Stuffed Mushrooms and Sweet Tomatoes & Scallops show just how mouth-watering this new award winning tomato really is.

Throughout the eMagazine, Pure Flavor® delves into topics on consumers’ minds with articles about Mindful Eating and Sustainability, a definitive guide on “Cucumber 101,” a spotlight on their Georgia Grown and Organics programs, and, of course, many more flavorful recipes.

“Between our talented team in-house and our vast network of influencers throughout North America, we’re able to explore endless avenues with recipes of all different styles and cuisines that fit a multitude of lifestyles and food preferences,” said Veillon. “The variety in the Spring issue is really quite impressive – every recipe you find in our Live Deliciously® eMagazine has been chosen to highlight the unique qualities of each product. We want consumers to be well informed for when they get to the grocery store, they are picking the right product for the right purpose”, commented Veillon.

To learn more about the latest issue of the Live Deliciously™ eMagazine, visit: https://www.pure-flavor.com/live-deliciously-spring-2021/ .

