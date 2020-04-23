Growers Express Relocates HQ Offices

MONTEREY, Calif. — After successfully executing the sale of their fresh value-added vegetable business to Church Brothers Farms earlier this year, Growers Express LLC has announced that they have relocated their headquarter offices to Monterey, California. The company continues to service its frozen vegetable co-packing business year-round from its over 150,000 square foot facility in Yuma, AZ. Growers Express’ Chief Executive Officer, Mark Dendle, shares, “We are very pleased to retain our talented leadership team as we remain hyper-focused on future growth.” In addition to Mr. Dendle, the leadership team includes Tom Byrne, President, Kirk Wagner, General Counsel & SVP, Legal, and Tristan Simpson, SVP Sales & Marketing.

Growers Express continues to own and manages the exclusive rights to the Green Giant Fresh brand licensing program. “We remain dedicated to increasing visibility & consumption of the Green Giant Fresh brand and continue to closely collaborate with our valued sublicensing partners. There is no better time for legacy brands to continue to provide consistent quality and availability when consumers are relying on it the most,” says Tristan Simpson.

