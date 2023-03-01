Hass Avocado Board Announces Move to New Online Nomination and Voting Process as Search Begins to Fill Ten Seats

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) kicks off 2023 nominations today with an announcement of open seats and news of moving its process online. Between now and March 31, eligible Hass Avocado producers and importers can nominate themselves or others at www.hassavocadoboard.com/nominations for one of ten, three-year terms opening on the Board this November – six open seats for producers, four for importers.

As an elected member of the board, eligible producers and importers will help HAB achieve its mission to equip the industry with vital business support tools and information, compelling nutrition research and communications and sustainability practices. Individuals will have input on how HAB focuses and distributes investments as well as the opportunity to collaborate with stakeholders across the supply chain for the benefit of everyone.

“HAB’s job is to make avocados America’s most popular fruit – and it’s working. We are excited to put out this call for nominations of people interested in joining us as catalysts for positive action across the entire industry,” said HAB Chairperson Jorge Hernandez. “As the only independent avocado organization, board members participate in equipping the entire industry for success.”

The voting process will continue with digital ballots and a mail-in option only upon request. All eligible members need to register online by April 12 to receive a ballot via email by April 17. Additional dates for upcoming milestones are as follows:

March 31, 2023 – Deadline to submit nominations April 17, 2023 – Ballots are emailed to all registered voters May 11, 2023 – Deadline to submit votes online

Members elected will begin their term on November 1 and serve through October 31, 2026. They will officially be seated at the board meeting along with alternates on December 6, 2023. To view the full schedule and for additional details, visit https://hassavocadoboard.com/inside-hab/nominations/.

About the Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) exists to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States.