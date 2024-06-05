Healthy Family Project’s 22nd Publix Produce for Kids Campaign Providing 600,000 Meals

Produce companies making an impact for families in Publix communities

Reidsville, GA – The Healthy Family Project’s 22nd bi-annual Publix Produce for Kids cause marketing campaign is underway through June 26. This year, 12 produce companies are donating 600,000 meals* to 35 Feeding America® network food banks within Publix’s market area. Over the past 22 years, this campaign has raised more than $4 million to support causes that benefit families and children in Publix communities and helped to provide over 14 million meals to local Feeding America area food banks.

Colorful recipe-centric signs are currently positioned in 1,300 Publix stores near participating produce vendors. The sign’s QR codes lead shoppers to a free digital cookbook with recipe inspiration, and nutrition tips. In addition, products featured in the campaign are highlighted in weekly ads throughout the campaign.

“At Publix, our goal is to make a positive difference in the communities we serve,” said Dwaine Stevens, Publix Director of Community Relations. “The Healthy Family Project’s Produce for Kids campaign fits perfectly with this mission, and we are excited to partner again this year.”

Produce partners supporting the Publix Produce for Kids cause-marketing campaign include Ayco Farms, Bay Foods, CMI Orchards, Coast Tropical, Crunch Pak, Driscoll’s®, Fresh Express®, GT’s Living Foods, Sunset®, Tomato Thyme™, Mucci Farms, Shuman Farms RealSweet® Onions, and Wonderful® Pistachios.

In addition to the in-store activation, Healthy Family Project hosted an Instagram Live to kick off the campaign featuring the campaign’s produce sponsors. Produce brands will also be highlighted in targeted social media and e-newsletter content throughout May and June.

“We are incredibly proud of the Publix Produce for Kids campaign and its continued success in promoting healthier eating habits and supporting our communities,” said John Shuman, Founder of Healthy Family Project and President of Shuman Farms. “This initiative not only encourages families to choose fresh, nutritious produce but also raises essential funds to combat food insecurity. The positive impact we are making together with Publix, our produce partners, and our dedicated customers is truly inspiring.”

Feeding America estimates that 1 in 5 children in the United States experience hunger. The produce partners aligning with this campaign are making an impact to fill this need through meals.

The campaign will raise funds for local Feeding America member food banks including: Feeding Northeast Florida, Food Bank of North Alabama, Montgomery Area Food Bank, Inc., All Faiths Food Bank, America’s Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Feeding America Tampa Bay, Feeding South Florida, Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Atlanta Community Food Bank, Feeding the Valley Food Bank, Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, Golden Harvest Food Bank, Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, Second Harvest of South Georgia, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Harvest Hope Food Bank, Lowcountry Food Bank, Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, Feed More, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, Food Bank of Abermarle, Fredricksburg Area Food Bank, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, MANNA Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, Second Harvest Food Bank of NE Tennessee, Second Harvest Food Bank of SE North Carolina, Treasure Coast Food Bank, and Virginia Peninsula Food bank.

For more information about the Publix and Produce for Kids campaign, visit healthyfamilyproject.com

*Every $1 donated to Feeding America helps secure at least 10 meals on behalf of partner food banks.

About Healthy Family Project | Produce for Kids

Healthy Family Project believes in creating a healthier generation. As a cause marketing organization, Healthy Family Project creates programs, like Produce for Kids, that provide easy, fun, and inspiring recipes and healthy ideas. Since its creation in 2002 by Shuman Farms, Healthy Family Project has raised more than $8 million to benefit children and families and provided more than 20 million meals through Feeding America. To learn more about Healthy Family Project and healthy eating, visit healthyfamilyproject.com.

About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 240,000 associates, currently operates 1,345 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 26 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.