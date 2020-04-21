Honeybear Brands Ships Thousands of Apples to Food Shelves Amid Pandemic

Elgin, Minn. – Honeybear Brands, a leading grower and developer of premium apple varieties, is sharing its bountiful apple harvest with thousands of people who have limited access to healthy, fresh produce due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With high demand stressing food shelves across the country, Honeybear Brands is partnering with organizations focused on replenishing supplies including national hunger-relief charities such as Second Harvest and Twin Cities based non-profit Health Fair 11.

Eat One Share One Pazazz Apple Challenge

Some of the apple donations are being generated through an Eat One Share One Pazazz Apple Challenge via social media. The challenge is simple. Share the Facebook post and Honeybear donates a fresh apple to a local food bank. Retail partners are getting on board by sharing the post and encouraging consumers to do the same – all with a collective goal of donating a 100,000 apples nationally.

“We are fortunate that we have such a strong apple crop this year. Fresh produce is so essential to a healthy diet, especially at a time when people cannot get to the store as often as they might like to,” says Don Roper, vice president sales and marketing, Honeybear Brands. “We want to do our part to get healthy food into the hands of those who need it the most and encourage folks to eat apples as a way to help boost their immunity now more than ever.”

Health Fair 11 You Matter. Snack Pack Project

Honeybear Brands is also donating 1,500 Pazazz apples as part of Health Fair 11’s You Matter Snack Pack initiative, which provides free nutritious snack bags to people directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Health Fair 11, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving community health, will distribute 1,500 “You matter. Snack Packs” to four organizations: Twin Cities Mobile Market, Mary’s Place, Higher Ground, and People Serving People. Each organization provides basic food and shelter to people who were living on the margins of the economy even before the pandemic hit.

Along with a Pazazz apple, each “You matter. Snack Pack” contains a serving of grains, fruit, and protein (peanut-free.) The packs also include a ‘You Matter’ note as well as an activity card. The Snack Packs are prepared following sanitary protocols established by MATTER at their headquarters in St. Louis Park. .

About Honeybear Brands

Honeybear is a leading grower and developer of premium apple varieties. Family owned and operated for more than forty years, Honeybear still employs the same hands-on, personal attention to each and every apple variety produced while holding to responsible sustainability practices. As a leading vertically integrated, dual hemisphere grower, packer, shipper, Honeybear offers supply of premium apples and pears on a year-round basis. Honeybear Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wescott Agri Products. For more information about Honeybear, visit www.honeybearbrands.com and follow us on Facebook.

Honeybear® is a trademark of Wescott Agri Products.

# # #

Health Fair 11, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving community health, is adapting its programs to respond to the community needs created by the novel coronavirus pandemic. This month, Health Fair 11 is launching the “You matter. Snack Pack” project. The program provides free nutritious snack bags to people directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This month’s project will reach out to people who are struggling with food access issues.

Health Fair 11 kicks off the program by distributing 1,500 “You matter. Snack Packs” and 1,500 Pazazz apples to four organizations: Twin Cities Mobile Market, Mary’s Place, Higher Ground, and People Serving People. Each organization provides basic food and shelter to people who were living on the margins of the economy even before the pandemic hit.

Each “You matter. Snack Pack” contains a serving of grains, fruit, and protein (peanut-free.) The packs also include a ‘You Matter’ note as well as an activity card. The Snack Packs are prepared following sanitary protocols established by MATTER at their headquarters in St. Louis Park. Snack pack recipients will also receive a Pazazz apple courtesy of Honeybear Brands orchards based in Elgin, Minnesota.

Health Fair 11’s sponsors UCare and KARE11 TV make the “You matter. Snack Pack” project possible. UCare is an independent, non-profit health plan company that partners with community organizations across Minnesota. KARE 11, a national award-winning leader in local news and information, serves the Twin Cities area as well as greater Minnesota and western Wisconsin on television, online and on mobile platforms.

Additional support is provided by MATTER, a global non-profit with a mission to move people forward by eliminating barriers to a healthier life. The Pazazz Apples are provided byHoneybear Brands, a family-owned Minnesota business that promises premium products, integrity, knowledge and service.

Health Fair 11 is a 501(c)(3) organization committed to improving community health and helping people re-engage in their health journeys. Learn about all of Health Fair 11’s programs at www.HealthFair11.org. Contact Health Fair 11 athealthfair@kare11.com.