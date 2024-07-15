Idalou Harvest Company Grower Details Peaches, Veggies, and More

Idalou may be known for cotton farming, but it offers much more than the cash crop West Texas is known for. It is also home to a 44-acre farm with an orchard, a vineyard, two greenhouses, vegetables and a year-round farmers market.

Idalou Harvest Co., 12206 East Highway 62, is one of the Lubbock area’s two year-round markets, and prides itself on all-local offerings, most of which come from the surrounding farm.

Lucinda Mann, grower and manager for Idalou Harvest, joined the business in 2022. Mann has been a farmer for 15 years, previously operating a mobile farmers market known as Juicy Lucy’s Veggies.

