Titan Makes History: Eastern Peaches Exported to Mexico After a Decade

Ridge Spring, SC. – Titan proudly announces a significant milestone in international trade: the shipment of its first load of peaches to Mexico last week. This historic event marks the first export of eastern peaches to Mexico since 2014, signaling a revival in cross-border fruit trade and fostering economic opportunities for both countries.

This significant development is made possible through Reveam’s USDA-approved phytosanitary treatment known as Electronic Cold-Pasteurization® (ECP®). This technology employed at Reveam’s Rio Grande Valley ECP® Center in McAllen, TX is a post-harvest phytosanitary solution that sterilizes pests and eradicates bacteria and molds that compromise food quality. Titan’s adherence to this stringent standard underscores the company’s commitment to delivering the finest quality produce while meeting global regulatory requirements.

The successful export of eastern peaches to Mexico opens new avenues for collaboration and trade between Titan and Mexican markets. It not only expands the reach of Titan’s premium produce but also showcases the company’s dedication to innovation and compliance with international standards.

“This momentous occasion represents a culmination of our team’s hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence,” said Chalmers Carr, CEO and President of Titan Farms. “We are thrilled to be pioneers in revitalizing the export of eastern peaches to Mexico and to introduce Reveam’s ECP as a benchmark for quality assurance in fruit trade. This achievement underscores Titan’s role as a global leader in the fresh produce industry.”

The resumption of eastern peach exports to Mexico signifies a momentous shift in trade dynamics, particularly considering the history of regulatory restrictions surrounding this trade route. The ban on peach imports from the eastern United States to Mexico was originally implemented in 1994, citing concerns over pests and diseases. However, through rigorous collaboration between regulatory authorities and industry stakeholders, comprehensive protocols for ECP were developed, addressing these concerns while facilitating safe and sustainable trade practices.

Titan’s milestone is expected to generate significant buzz within the agricultural and international trade sectors. Titan invites stakeholders, media outlets, and consumers alike to celebrate this achievement and looks forward to further collaborations that promote the exchange of high-quality agricultural products across borders.

Titan is a leading producer of fresh fruits, committed to delivering premium-quality produce to markets worldwide. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and excellence, Titan strives to set industry standards and create value for customers, partners, and communities.

For more information, visit www.titanfarms.com

About Titan Farms

Founded in 1999 by Chalmers and Lori Anne Carr, Titan Farms is a premier grower, packer and shipper of fresh peaches and vegetables. With core values focused on producing the highest quality produce in the market, you are sure to take home the freshest produce they have available. Today, Titan Farms is the largest peach grower on the east coast, with over 6,200 acres of peaches, 600 acres of bell peppers, 1,000 acres of broccoli and 36 acres of eggplant. Titan Farms is a family-run operation, including long-time employees who have become part of their Titan family.

About Reveam Inc.

Reveam specializes in designing, manufacturing, and operating advanced electron accelerator systems for safe and effective treatment across various industries, including fresh produce and other food products. From its Atlanta, GA headquarters, Reveam operates the Texas Rio Grande Valley ECP® Center and is actively expanding additional facilities. Collaborating with stakeholders across the food supply chain, Reveam enhances safety and quality. Its patented ECP technology and logistics services eliminate pests, extend shelf life, improve fresh food quality, and reduce compliance costs. Learn more at www.reveam.com.