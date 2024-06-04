Health Nut’s Iconic Salad Dressings Hit Grocery Stores Nationwide

Restaurant chain often seen on reality TV and famous for its viral salad shake launches four mouthwatering dressings made with clean flavors and ingredients

CALABASAS, Calif. — Health Nut, renowned for its viral “salad shake,” is making a splash in grocery stores nationwide with the launch of its iconic salad dressings. The new Health Nut Dressing line features four mouthwatering flavors: Original House, Spicy Asian, Sesame, and Ranch. Each dressing promises to elevate the average salad from basic to trendy, embracing the essence of Health Nut’s flavorful creations.

As consumer demand for more exciting options grows, Health Nut meets the challenge with gluten-free, non-GMO dressings made from quality, fresh ingredients. Three of the four options are made with apple cider vinegar and are also vegan-friendly.

“We owe a lot to the tweet that changed everything for us,” says Steve Choi, CEO of Health Nut. “Since then, we’ve continued serving the Kardashian and Jenner family delicious and healthy meals, and having her come on as our first investor solidified our relationship even further.”

Just in time for summer, Health Nut, made famous by their viral “salad shake” frequently seen on reality TV and social media, is introducing iconic salad dressings that are now hitting grocery stores nationwide. The dynamic lineup of dressings delivers the beloved Health Nut quality and shakable flavor to homes across the country. Whether you crave tangy, spicy, or creamy flavors, Health Nut has you covered. Consumers can find these dressings in the produce section at major retailers nationwide. The full line up of dressings includes:

Coinciding the launch of Health Nut Dressings at grocery stores, Chef Khristianne Uy (aka Chef K), the Kardashian’s Private Chef, will take part in a four-part series on social media titled, “Shake it Up with Chef K.” Each video will feature Chef K taking her spin on a Health Nut salad using one of the dressings now available at retailers nationwide.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of Health Nut’s journey,” said Chef K, the Kardashian’s Private Chef. “With the flavors these dressings bring, from the sweet heat of Spicy Asian to the beloved Original House, together, we’re delivering Health Nut quality taste to homes across the country.”

Starting May 30th, fans of Health Nut can tune in on @ChefKLA and @HealthNutLA to find each week’s episode. In addition to the “Shake it Up with Chef K” series, Health Nut will support the national launch of its new dressings through an integrated marketing campaign spanning social media, programmatic advertising, shopper marketing, and more.

The Health Nut Dressing line is located in the refrigerated produce section of grocery and mass retail stores starting May 2024, with a suggested retail price of $4.98-$5.49. For more information about Health Nut Dressings, visit https://www.shophealthnut.com/.

About Health Nut:

From its inception as a vitamin shop in 1988, Health Nut has evolved into a popular Southern California chain with a thriving online business. The restaurant is celebrated for its fresh ingredients and diverse menu options, including vegan, vegetarian, organic, and gluten-free offerings. For more information about Health Nut, visit www.healthnutla.com and www.shophealthnut.com.