Secretary Wengryn Visits On-Farm Market to Highlight Jersey Fresh Produce

(CINNAMINSON) – New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Ed Wengryn highlighted the availability of more Jersey Fresh produce with a visit to Hunter’s Farm and Market in Burlington County.

The next week or two will be the final opportunity for consumers to purchase Jersey Fresh strawberries and asparagus as other crops such as zucchini, squash, tomatoes, blueberries, and sweet corn, are among the fruits and vegetables that are or will be available in the coming days and weeks.

“These on-farm markets, and as well as community farmers markets, offer consumers a convenient method to purchase our outstanding Jersey Fresh produce that is picked at the peak of freshness,” Secretary Wengryn said. “These markets also allow for customers to interact with the growers so they can learn more about how their food is grown, while also supporting the local economy.”

There are approximately 700 independent on-farm markets throughout the state, along with about 150 community farmers markets that convene weekly.

While the Jersey Fresh brand is celebrating its 40th year, Hunter’s Farm and Market is a bicentennial farm, with the family starting the business in 1760. The Hunters are John Hunter, and his son John, working the farm and handling the wholesale part of the operation, while the elder Hunter’s daughter, Amy, manages the market and retail side of the business. The younger John and Amy are the eighth generation of Hunters to farm on the property, which is on 120 preserved acres less than a mile from the Delaware River. They currently have strawberries and asparagus, which are nearing the end of their seasons, to go along with zucchini, yellow squash, and gold bar squash, as well as romaine lettuce, radishes, broccoli, leeks, scallions, and spring onions.

Hunter’s expects to have cucumbers, kirby cucumbers, hothouse tomatoes, English peas, cabbage, and beets within about the next week, with blueberries soon to follow and, eventually sweet corn in late June. The market’s spring hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Hunter’s accepts vouchers for the WIC and Senior Citizens programs.

“The season is off to a really good start, and we anticipate having more delicious fruits and vegetables as they become ready to harvest,” Amy Hunter said. “We appreciate our customers who have become regulars over the years and enjoy meeting new ones each year, too. We work to have a variety of produce and other offerings readily available.”

Eating Jersey Fresh fruits, vegetables and other agricultural products can go a long way to improving overall health. Eating locally also is a good choice for protecting the environment by reducing the miles a meal travels between farm and fork, and lessening fuel consumption. In addition, choosing locally grown products helps keep New Jersey farmers on their land, preserving the Garden State’s quality of life.

To find where Jersey Fresh produce is sold, check out different recipes, and see what is in-season, go to https://findjerseyfresh.com.

