IFPA Brings Agribusiness Industry Together at Mexico Conference

Washington D.C. – International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) shares the first look at the newly designed Mexico Conference that features dynamic networking combined with global industry insights on produce safety, labor, the state of the Mexican market, and more.

The event, taking place May 22-May 23 in Guadalajara, is the only event in Mexico that brings together the entire supply chain of the fresh produce industry. With leaders, business owners, and decision makers connecting and exhibiting their products and innovations at the event, it’s a strategic opportunity for those who do business in Mexico or who wish to do business in Mexico.

“The produce supply chain in Mexico is built on strong partnerships and innovation,” said IFPA Mexico Country Manager, Rubén Ramírez. “The Mexico Conference is the only event in Mexico that unites the entire supply chain, and with our close proximity to the U.S., it provides an unmatched opportunity to build business connections. We have intentionally designed the event to create as many opportunities as possible for growing our members’ businesses, from the business roundtables to the integrated exhibits, and intentional networking built into the schedule.”

In addition to buyer roundtables (which require a separate registration), for the first time, each education session is followed by a coffee and networking break that takes place in an exhibitor space. The booths give attendees a chance to share their innovations and products but also explore potential products or services for their businesses.

The sessions focus on the hot topics influencing the market in México and beyond. In addition to a presentation on consumer trends, and a full state of the market for México, the conference will feature experts on produce safety. Dr. Emily Moyer, of IFPA, and leaders from the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) will unveil a new training platform and tools designed to support organizations as they look to bolster their operational compliance.

Another hot topic that will be discussed at The Mexico Conference will be a look ahead at the trends and challenges that will shape the Mexican labor force over the next decade. Regardless of whether you do business in the U.S. or Mexico , this presentation will give you a look at the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in this dynamic cross-border labor environment.

Registration is open for the event now, and if there is interest in participating in business roundtables which will take place on May 21, please contact Rubén Ramírez.