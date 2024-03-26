McDonald’s to Sell Krispy Kreme Nationwide; Doughnut Maker’s Shares Jump

McDonald’s is planning to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts at its restaurants nationwide by the end of 2026, the chains announced.

The rollout will start in the second half of this year, but it will take roughly two and a half years as Krispy Kreme more than doubles its distribution to satisfy the partnership. For the duration of the agreement, McDonald’s will be the exclusive fast-food partner for Krispy Kreme in the U.S.

Shares of Krispy Kreme soared 24% in morning trading Tuesday after the announcement. The stock is on track for its best day ever.

