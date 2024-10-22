Index Fresh Hosts Cultural Seminar 27 to Gather California Growers for Postseason Presentations and Market Intelligence

CORONA, CA – Index Fresh, a global leader in avocado marketing and distribution, announces its 27th annual Cultural Seminar series, set to take place across California’s prime avocado-growing regions in late October. This initiative brings together avocado growers, industry professionals, and subject matter experts to share knowledge and insights directly in the heart of cultivation areas. The seminars will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23 in San Luis Obispo, Thursday, Oct. 24 in Ventura, and Monday, Oct. 28 in Temecula.

“The seminar serves as a culminating event for California’s avocado industry, bringing together growers and stakeholders to reflect on the season. At Index Fresh, we take pride in facilitating this gathering, which not only provides valuable education but also fosters an environment for sharing knowledge and experiences,” said Keith Blanchard, Index Fresh Field Manager. “This event offers an ideal opportunity to analyze the past year’s challenges and successes, allowing us to collectively prioritize areas for improvement and strategically prepare for future seasons.”

“I look forward to these topical Index Fresh seminars,” commented Zach Rissel, Managing Partner & General Manager of La Patera Ranch. “As a grower, I need to be proactive, always learning, and building resilience for my operations. Index adds insights and brings together like minds in a productive way.”

An expert panel discussion on Practical Irrigation Technology will include a representative from Hunter Industries sprinkler systems, John Cornell of Cornell Orchards and Jim Brown of K & J Avocados. Blanchard will moderate the irrigation panel.

Additional key subject matter will be Integrated Pest Management Solutions, including state of the science presentations from Tom Roberts of Integrated Consulting Entomology and PCA Enrico Ferro. The presentations will help growers stay ahead of common pest problems currently facing California avocados and provide key data points and solutions for protecting fruit quality and strengthening the long-term health and performance of avocado groves.

“When our growers are equipped with actionable information, it helps them produce a better crop,” Blanchard said. “That is when we all benefit up-and-down the avocado supply chain from the farmer to retailer to foodservice operator.”

Grower owned, Index Fresh holds a unique position in the avocado industry with a deep investment in fostering best farming practices. The company prides itself on gathering data and information from around the globe in order to increase efficiency and productivity for its growers and customers. Index Fresh continues to play a prominent role in advancing the industry’s goals by providing innovative tools to help growers overcome challenges and succeed.

Cultural Seminar 27 Schedule, registration details can be found at www.indexfresh.com/seminar/seminar-27/

Wednesday, Oct. 23 – San Luis Obispo

The Wayfarer, 1800 Monterey Street

Thursday, Oct. 24 – Ventura

Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main Street

Monday, Oct. 28 – Temecula

Temecula Creek Inn, 44501 Rainbow Canyon Road

