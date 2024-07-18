Ippolito International Announces Recent Hires

Salinas, California – Ippolito International is excited to announce two additions to its organization, Joseph Mallobox and Bob Polovneff.

Joseph has joined Ippolito International after working in the Human Resources arena for over twenty years. Most recently, his experience includes employment regulations, recruitment, and staff development at Taylor Fresh Foods, True Organic, and Coastal Vineyard Care. “I am looking forward to the future at Ippolito, and feeling grateful for the past,“ said Joseph. “We are happy to have Joseph on board! Joseph’s experience working across a broad range of human resource functions will improve Ippolito’s performance and culture” said Keith Mallett, COO.

Bob Polovneff has worked in the produce industry for Salinas-based grower shippers including Ocean Mist and Dole. His experience includes commodity management as well as sales across retail, wholesale and foodservice channels. “My years on the sales desk have given me an understanding of the ebb and flow of Salinas Valley produce, “ Bob commented. “I’m glad to be with an organization where my knowledge can be helpful and can contribute to the overall growth of the business”, he continued. Dan Canales commented, “Bob’s experience in the produce industry will bring value to our Sales group. He has a solid and reputable track record as a commodity and sales manager, and we look forward to having him on our team.”

Ippolito International is a second-generation family-owned business and a full-service grower-shipper-processor operating year-round with seasonal operations in California and Arizona. We offer a robust product line of organic and conventional premium quality vegetables under the Queen Victoria brand and are the largest supplier of fresh Brussels sprouts in North America.