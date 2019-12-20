JAZZ, an Innovator in Club Apples, Key in New Year Promotions

JAZZ™ apples, famed for their signature crunch and tangy-sweet taste, have proven an exciting category performer.

One of the original club varietals – launched in 2003 – JAZZ™ is unwavering as a dollar and volume leader in the apple category, according to retail scan data, from 2014 to present.

“JAZZ™ has a clear role within the category, meeting the needs of shoppers in search of a tart – yet sweet – apple,” said Chris Willett, GM Enzafruit products for T&G Global, New Zealand-based owners of the JAZZ™ brand/varietal.

“JAZZ™ flavor and crunch are excellent out of Washington, and as the New Year signals shoppers seeking healthy, yet tasty, snacks for the whole family, JAZZ™ personality – including its single-serving size – makes it the perfect match.”

Whether it’s back-to-school following holiday vacations, as a pre/post workout refresher or an alternate to a sweet treat, JAZZ™ – touting its high fiber and Vitamin C content – is positioned to deliver strong healthy-eating promotions in 2020. Capitalizing on resolutions and aimed at customer and consumer channels, display contests, consumer giveaways and a path-to-purchase digital campaign – highlighting high-graphic pouch and 5lb-bags – will launch in January.

“We know retailers and shoppers, alike, have numerous options in today’s apple world, and we want to accelerate enthusiasm – and nostalgia – for the tried-and-true JAZZ™,” said Angie Hanson, national brand activation manager. “We want to bring back the ‘apple-a-day’ mentality and have extensive promotional resources to support, including display contest incentives and POS (shippers, tote bags), a consumer-focused microsite and targeted bag options; catering to preferences for a convenient 2lb pouch or a 5lb premium value proposition.”

For more information regarding JAZZ™ promotions and SKUs, please contact Oppy, CMI Orchards or Rainier Fruit Co.

About T&G Global: NZ-based T&G Global works with passionate growers around the world to produce, sell and deliver the highest-quality fruit. We love our food, so we’re constantly exploring ways to make it more sustainable, fresh and delicious, to help people lead healthier lifestyles. T&G is a leader in the premium apple segment with its Envy™ and JAZZ™ branded varieties.

About JAZZ™: JAZZ™ is a trademarked brand that refers to the Scifresh apple variety. It was developed in New Zealand by Plant and Food Research and was patented in 2003 – the same year T&G, which owns the JAZZ™ trademark, began distributing in the U.S. via its marketing partner Oppy. JAZZ™ is now grown under license by T&G in New Zealand, the U.S., Chile, Asia, the UK, France and Australia. JAZZ™ is marketed in the U.S. by Oppy, CMI Orchards and Rainier Fruit Company.