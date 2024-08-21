Jersey Fresh Shore Distribution to Feature Peaches 

To Be Available at Three Locations on August 22

(TRENTON) – The New Jersey Department of Agriculture will highlight Jersey Fresh peaches on National Eat A Peach Day on Thursday, August 22, with special visits to the shore towns of Wildwood, Atlantic City and Seaside Heights where NJDA marketing staff will be on hand to distribute free Jersey Fresh peaches to beachgoers as August is National Peach Month.

“Not only is August national peach month, but Thursday the 22nd is National Eat a Peach Day and we make it easy for shore residents and visitors to take advantage of this promotional distribution,” NJDA Secretary Ed Wengryn said. “If you can’t hit one of our Jersey Shore tasting sites, sweet and juicy ‘Jersey Fresh’ peaches are available now at your favorite retailers and farm markets or better yet visit one of our pick-your-own farms found at www.FindJerseyFresh.com.”

The peaches will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. until supplies last, at the end of East Schellenger Avenue at the boardwalk near Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, at the end of New York Avenue in Atlantic City, and near the end of Grant Avenue in Seaside Heights.

New Jersey was the fourth-ranked state in peach production in 2023. According to the USDA, New Jersey farmers harvested 28.4 million pounds of peaches on 3,300 acres for a production value of $29 million last year.

The peach season for New Jersey lasts into September. Go to www.FindJerseyFresh.com to see where Jersey Fresh peaches are available locally and to find recipes that include delicious Jersey Fresh peaches.

To learn more about the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NJDeptofAgriculture and www.facebook.com/JerseyFreshOfficial or Twitter @NJDA and @JerseyFreshNJDA.