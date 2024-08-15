Lipman Family Farms Gives Back: 1,800 Backpacks for Students in the Community

Immokalee, FL – Lipman Family Farms made a big impact at their 14th annual Backpack Giveaway, where they handed out 1,800 backpacks to eager Immokalee students about to start their school year. This community event reflects Lipman’s dedication to supporting local education and empowering the next generation.

This annual event, which was held on Saturday, August 10th at Immokalee High School, not only featured the backpack giveaway, but also gave away 350 bikes, over 2,000 pairs of shoes, and $20,000 in gift cards to attendees. Lipman partnered with area community resources to help make this event successful as Immokalee students head back to school this fall.

Lipman’s support of educational endeavors in the Immokalee community stems from the journey of Lipman’s founder, Max Lipman, who was unable to read or write, and emphasized with his children the importance of continuing their education. Today, Lipman is operating in its 4th generation of family leadership, where they continue to emphasize education as part of their core company values and commitment to the community. Empowering the next generation of learners is key for Lipman’s workforce and the community they operate in.

“This annual event has become a cornerstone of our commitment to the Immokalee community, empowering students on their educational journey,” says Maria Munguia, Community and Programs Manager for Lipman. “As a company deeply rooted in this community, it’s inspiring to see everyone come together to make such a positive impact. Our partnerships with local organizations play a vital role in this success, and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

Healthcare Network and DSD Homes were additional major supporters of the event, giving a boost to the event with the resources Lipman was able to offer to attendees. CC’s Wish List donated over 2,000 pairs of shoes and the Rotary Club of Naples Bay donated over 200 pairs of shoes as well. Additionally, over 50 community businesses and organizations came together as exhibitors to showcase all of the resources available to families in the area.

Lipman’s ongoing support for the Immokalee community through the Backpack Giveaway demonstrates their commitment to building a brighter future through education. With over 18,000 backpacks distributed to date, the ripple effect of their efforts continues to make a lasting difference in the lives of local students, empowering them for success both in and out of the classroom.

To learn more about Lipman Family Farms and their community initiatives, please visit lipmanfamilyfarms.com/our-story/our-community/

ABOUT LIPMAN FAMILY FARMS

By creating authentic connections between our employees, customers, and communities for 75 years, Lipman Family Farms has become one of the nation’s largest integrated networks of growers, fresh-cut processors, and distributors of fresh produce. We pride ourselves in being an international company that remains family-owned, ensuring our ability to act as good stewards of our land and our people, creating growth that nourishes everyone. We are large enough to be local everywhere and are dedicated to being good from the ground up, providing solutions in research & development, field growing, greenhouse growing, procuring, packing, repacking, fresh-cut processing, distributing, food safety, and culinary development. Learn more at LipmanFamilyFarms.com.