Mastronardi Produce Honored for Packaging Innovation

Kingsville, Ontario – Mastronardi Produce has been recognized with a Global Packaging Award at this year’s PAC Global Leadership Awards. Their BerryWorld Blueberry Snack Pack was awarded Best New Brand in the Food & Beverage Category at the prestigious global awards ceremony. This marks Mastronardi Produce’s 10th PAC Award in as many years.

“We are so proud to accept continued recognition for the work we do on packaging design and innovation,” says Paul Mastronardi, President and CEO of Mastronardi Produce Ltd. “We passionately believe that bringing new ideas and exciting designs to the produce section helps to elevate the category as a whole, and is an important element in inspiring people to eat healthy.”

The BerryWorld® Blueberry Snack Pack is just one of the many recent new products the company has introduced into the North American market in their effort to revolutionize the berry category. The palm-sized, single-serving topseal package is a convenient and innovative format for blueberries. Resealable film that reduces plastic and rinse holes right in the tray make on-the-go snacking easier than ever. And its cute blueberry shape and whimsical graphics make it a sure hit for lunchboxes and purses alike.

About Mastronardi Produce Ltd.

A pioneer and industry leader in the gourmet greenhouse industry, Mastronardi Produce grows and markets nationally recognized products under the SUNSET®, Backyard Farms®, BerryWorld® and Queen of Greens® brands. Mastronardi Produce has been family-owned for over 70 years and prides itself on producing consistently flavorful gourmet tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce and berries.