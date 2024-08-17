Mexico Pavilion to Make Inaugural Debut at 2024 New York Produce Show and Conference

The New York Produce Show and Conference, one of the most prestigious events in the United States for the produce and restaurant industries, is set to introduce its newest addition in 2024: the Mexico Pavilion. Since its inception in 2010, the show has become a cornerstone for industry professionals, facilitating connections that represent nearly 60% of U.S. produce consumption.

Expanding Horizons with the Mexico Pavilion

The New York Produce Show and Conference draws over 4,000 visitors each year and features more than 350 exhibitors. With the introduction of the Mexico Pavilion, the event is poised to further its influence, spotlighting top Mexican brands and solidifying their status as industry leaders known for quality and reliability. This new pavilion underscores the show’s commitment to creating a buyer-centric environment, offering unparalleled opportunities for producers to elevate their market presence.

A Premier Platform for Innovation and Networking

The Mexico Pavilion has a rich history of showcasing a diverse range of fresh produce at international events. The New York Produce Show provides an ideal setting for Mexican producers to explore the latest trends and innovations in the industry. This dedicated space will not only allow them to promote their fresh products but also to forge valuable connections with key players and potential buyers in the Northeast, a crucial region for U.S. produce distribution.

Endorsements from Industry Leaders

The New York Produce Show and Conference has long been recognized as a vital event for those looking to grow and innovate within the produce sector. Industry leaders continue to praise the show for its impact on their businesses:

Chris Woodring, The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc.: “Attending the NY Produce Show was an immensely valuable experience. It provided a first-rate platform for networking with industry peers and accessing a wealth of new opportunities that will significantly contribute to our growth in the produce category.”

Vic Savanello, S. Katzman Produce Inc.: “This year’s New York Produce Show was the best yet! Attendance from the independent retail community was exceptional, and we had a strong representation of our customer base throughout the day. The energy of the city during the holiday season made the experience even more memorable—truly an unbeatable atmosphere!”

Marc Goldman, Morton Williams Supermarkets: “The turnout was fantastic! The show is always a great place to meet new contacts and reconnect with those you’ve been working with all year. The best part is the camaraderie with the people you do business with—it’s an invaluable experience.”

About the New York Produce Show and Conference

The New York Produce Show and Conference is dedicated to advancing the produce industry by providing a dynamic platform where suppliers and buyers can connect, learn, and innovate. With a diverse array of exhibitors and attendees, the show continues to be a driving force in the industry, fostering growth and creating opportunities for all participants.

