Mexico Table Grapes Update

The Mexican Table Grapes Growers Association is pleased to announce that their harvest season has begun, and GRAPES FROM SONORA are now available.

The 19.7 million box estimate, announced March 19th at the Association’s Facebook Live Event, remains unchanged.

The COVID19 pandemic has presented serious challenges for everyone. The linked video demonstrates the measures taken by growers to insure the safety of their workers.

Some of the activities presented in the video are new but many of these health and safety measures have been standard practice for years. The Mexican Growers wish to assure our consumers and retail partners that, now more than ever, every effort is being made to take care of our people and our products.

The 2020 Mexico grape crop is looking good and the growers are optimistic to have for a good season.