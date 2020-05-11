Melissa’s Supporting the Fight Against COVID-19

Los Angeles, California – Melissa’s is doing our best to support local organizations affected by or on the front lines of the pandemic. The entire staff at 353-bed Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital, just four miles from our corporate offices, were delighted find a large retail-like display of new crop Ojai Pixie Tangerines, Red Muscato TM Grapes as well as a tasty selection of our Clean Snax® line of healthy snack mixes in the hospital’s commissary for the taking. This area has now become a welcomed and delicious time-out from the battle being waged elsewhere in the building.

The company has partnered with other non-profits in the region to provide more than 70,000 individual meals to those affected by the virus. So far we have directly distributed 35,000 pounds of product as well as financial support to other neighboring organizations working tirelessly to respond to this disaster. These include: American Red Cross, Mayors Fund for LA, California Community Foundation, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank, Winds of Hope Ministries, Pasadena Unified School District, GV Christian School and Church Families, St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Bloggers Who Brunch #BUYABOX, City of

Vernon Police & Fire, Anaheim Police & Fire, LA County Front, Line Workers, St. Vincent’s / LA Surge Hospital, BOB Hope USO, LAFC Food Equals Family

Melissa’s Produce is the nation’s largest specialty produce distributor, delivering the freshest ideas in produce from the global market to your local grocery stores, favorite restaurants, and go-to sports venues. Over the years, the company’s Food Service Division has become a full-service operation that supplies culinary professionals with culinary staples, exotic fruits and vegetables, and a full line of organic produce. For more, visit www.melissas.com or follow us @melissasproduce on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.