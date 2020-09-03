Morning Kiss Organic’s Customizable Programs Offer Value and Solutions to a Changing Retail Environment

Chelsea, MA – In the rapidly changing retail environment that the Covid-19 pandemic has created, Morning Kiss Organic is well positioned and prepared to be an organic supplier for retail partners. The company’s year-round line of organic offerings focuses on health while maintaining a competitive price points with the category.

Health Benefits

During these difficult and challenging times shoppers are hyper-focused on health, nutrition, and antioxidants. Consumers are increasingly searching for organic options. Morning Kiss Organic is ready to deliver a range of organic offerings including: oranges, lemons, limes, avocadoes, pineapples, potatoes, onions, and vegetables.

“Customers are looking for nutritious products that are rich in vitamins and nutrients. Through the pandemic we have seen continued demand on those items rich in vitamin C – especially, lemons and oranges and all indicators show that this trend will continue. It’s an excellent time to promote,” says Michael Guptill of Morning Kiss Organic.

Competitive Pricing Thru Unique FormatsAs shoppers navigate concerns of budgeting during a pandemic, Morning Kiss Organic offers a number of unique formats focused on driving value to the end consumer. Smaller pack sizes, 2ct, 3ct, 1lb and 2lb retail units offer customers a lower retail price point without the concern or spoilage and waste. Additionally Morning Kiss Organic has been able to remain nimble during these unprecedented times. Thanks to an extensive network of organic growers domestically and internationally Morning Kiss Organic has been able to side step pandemic related supply chain disruptions and continue to provide their customers with high quality, consistent programs. With just-in-time and daily deliveries retailers can keep inventory low and ready to go.

“Whether you’re a longtime collaborator or a new partner, our customizable programs will bring quality and value to your organic section and savings to your customer,” says Guptill.



About Morning Kiss Organic

Morning Kiss Organic is the organic brand of Gold Bell, DiSilva Fruit and Arrowfarms. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Morning Kiss Organic products are available year round in a range of customizable formats, packed to order. Unique packaging options offer economical packaging, pricing, faster turns and less waste. Always fresh, the company uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest quality, best tasting selection available. Natural and healthy, Morning Kiss products are always non-GMO. Morning Kiss Organic is committed to sourcing from East Coast farmers whenever possible, and delivers daily to stores and distribution centers.

Sales Contact:

Avocados, citrus & juice: (617) 884-9033. Potatoes, onions & vegetables: (617) 884-8685.

More information: www.morningkissorganic.com