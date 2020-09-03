Mushroom Council Celebrates Mushroom Month’s 30th Anniversary by Encouraging Consumers to Eat a #MushroomADay

Redwood Shores, CA – With consumer demand for mushrooms high at grocery stores throughout the year, the Mushroom Council will encourage consumers to celebrate mushrooms every day of September, the 30th anniversary of National Mushroom Month, by enjoying a #MushroomADay.

At the beginning of each week in September, the Mushroom Council will spotlight a select variety, encouraging consumers to grab two packages at the grocery store. Then, throughout the week, the Mushroom Council’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages will share how consumers can make the most of their purchases with recipes and other inspiration from:

Social media personalities such as @TangledwithTaste, @champagneandcookies and @vindulge

Cookbook author Andrea Slonecker

Dietitians including Mia Syn, Molly Cleary and Vandana Sheth

Fellow commodity boards and associations, California Walnuts and National Turkey Federation

The Mushroom Council will also feature home cooks who share their own mushroom-centric dishes featuring the #MusrhoomADay hashtag. Varieties in the spotlight will include:

Week 1, Sept. 1 -4: White Buttons

Week 2, Sept. 7-11: Crimini

Week 3, Sept. 14- 18: Portabella

Week 4, Sept. 21-25: Specialties

“Throughout most of the spring and summer of 2020, weekly year-over-year retail sales for mushrooms have experienced an increase of at least 21%, illustrating that consumers are finding new and varying ways to enjoy fresh mushrooms,” said Bart Minor, president and CEO of the Mushroom Council. “Mushrooms have certainly moved up the staple scale in recent months, and we want to spend this important month showing just how easy and delicious it is to make mushrooms a daily choice.”

