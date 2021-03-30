Natural Delights Launches New and Improved Website

YUMA, AZ — Bard Valley Natural Delights® announces the launch of its newly designed website to effectively communicate to a more diverse demographic. The updated website now focuses on grower stories, health benefits of Medjool dates, and product usage for every lifestyle.

The Natural Delights website not only looks and feels new, but also operates using the most effective analytics tools to better understand website visitors and what attracts them. Additionally, an updated store locator will help guide shoppers to the products they desire at the retail locations they most often shop. The insights from these robust analytics will allow the brand to optimize content, targeting, and communication for the most effective marketing across all platforms.

“As the largest provider of Medjool dates in the country, we want to be the best resource for people when learning about growing practices, product usage, and how to find Natural Delights,” said David Baxter, director of marketing for Natural Delights. “Our website refresh gives us the opportunity to use insights that will not only help us deliver better content, but also work more closely with retail partners to ensure that shoppers are able to find the products they want at their local stores.”

Natural Delights’ new Sweet Sunshine blog will also aid as a resource to deliver relevant and helpful content to readers. Blog posts are easily accessible on the website and are also shared via the brand’s e-newsletter that people opt-in to receive bi-weekly. This has become an effective remarketing tool for the brand to encourage website revisits and announce new products and content to the growing list of Natural Delights enthusiasts.

“We want people to see themselves in the stories that are shared on our new website,” added Baxter. “We want the young mom to feel empowered, the athlete to feel confident, and the college student to feel connected when they reach for our products and this website is an extension of that vision.”

For more information about Bard Valley Natural Delights, visit naturaldelights.com or contact Neil Merritt at [email protected] or (949) 226-9971.

# # #

About Bard Valley Natural Delights®

Natural Delights® Medjool Dates, the leading Medjool date brand in the country, is a naturally sweet, whole fresh fruit grown in Bard Valley at the intersection of Arizona, California and Mexico where its very specific set of growing conditions are met. Water conservation, sustainable energy and connection with their community are the pillars of their organization. The Bard Valley Date Growers lead the industry in farming and best harvest practices. Every farm is subject to the same stringent certification process to ensure that every Natural Delights Medjool Date is grown to exacting standards. For more information on Bard Valley Natural Delights, please visit naturaldelights.com.