Naturipe Farms Promotes Jim Roberts to President

With over two decades of experience, Roberts’ transition marks a transformational moment in company’s growth

Salinas, CA – Naturipe Farms is pleased to announce the promotion of Jim Roberts to President, effective immediately. The Board of Directors unanimously chose Jim to lead during a time of expansion and strategic developments. Formerly serving as Naturipe’s President of Sales, Roberts brings over two decades of experience to the role.

Roberts is a proven business leader with an unmatched understanding of the industry. During his tenure with Naturipe Farms, he has been instrumental in driving sales, shaping sales and marketing strategies, and enhancing the company’s position as a leader in the fresh produce industry.

“Jim has a strong understanding and vision of how Naturipe can continuously lead and expand in the industry over the coming years,” said Bob Hawk, Chairman of Naturipe Farms’ Board. “With Jim, it’s clear that his work with Naturipe isn’t just a job, but rather, a passion. I’m certain that as President of Naturipe Farms, Jim will continue the legacy of success and berry excellence that has come to define the company. I’m looking forward to seeing what he’ll accomplish in this role and how Naturipe Farms will benefit from his expertise.”

As President of Naturipe Farms, Roberts will be responsible for ensuring success of Naturipe’s core business functions and leading the executive team. Roberts will also oversee Naturipe’s product development and innovation as it seeks to continue the significant product expansion, introducing products such as Sweet Selections, Three’s a Charm, Greenhouse Strawberries, Mighty Reds and the new Berry Buddies line, that it has had in recent years. Roberts will report to Naturipe Farms’ Board of Directors.

“I am honored to step into this role and lead our incredible team into an exciting new chapter. Our focus will remain on driving innovation, accelerating growth, and delivering exceptional value to our customers, growers and stakeholders,” said Jim Roberts, President of Naturipe Farms. “Together, we will build on our strong foundation and push the boundaries of what’s possible, ensuring industry leading growth and a brighter future for all. I have a strong vision for how we can succeed as we tackle this challenge, and I’m eager to implement it with the outstanding team we have at Naturipe Farms. I want to thank the Naturipe Farms Board, my colleagues, and my family for their support as I embark on this role.”

