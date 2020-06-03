NEPC Announces Cancellation of 2020 Expo

BURLINGTON, MA — Locally, nationally and globally, so much has changed in such a short time. The produce industry has been tested in ways that we probably never could have imagined, including at the New England Produce Council Inc. After much consideration, the NEPC board of directors has decided to cancel the 21st NEPC Produce Floral & Food Service Expo due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The always popular event was supposed to take place this Aug. 25-26 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.

“In accordance with local and state guidelines, we believe that it is in the best interests of our members to cancel this event,” NEPC President Anthony Sattler announced June 2.

NEPC Executive Director Laura Sullivan added, “The health and welfare of our members is our primary objective. We look forward to Aug. 25, 2021, when we can all be together again at the NEPC Produce, Floral & Food Service Expo.”

Next year’s expo is also scheduled to take place at the Hynes Convention Center. “We are so proud of all our members and the entire produce industry for answering the call to provide quality, healthy product under problematic circumstances,” added Sullivan. “Retailers rose to meet the unprecedented challenge with assistance from the produce supply chain. The produce industry will continue to grow stronger through this difficult time. Stay healthy and look forward to brighter days ahead.”