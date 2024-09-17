New National Guacamole Day Survey Reveals Guacamole as a Key Part of Football Game Day Rituals

WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE finds that 50% of football fans say their go-to snack on game day includes guacamole or other types of dips

ORANGE, Calif. — In celebration of National Guacamole Day on Monday, September 16, the maker of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE, America’s No. 1 branded refrigerated guacamole*, announced the results of a new survey that dipped into the trends among football fans’ game day rituals.

The custom survey of more than 2,200 football fans conducted by Toluna, a market research company, on behalf of the maker of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE , found that pre-made guacamole is the dip defining the 2024 football season, with 50% of football fans surveyed saying their go-to snack on game day includes guacamole or other types of dips.

Additional results specific to game day snacking include:

Knowing that football fans can be superstitious, the survey also found that the top game-day rituals include: Eating the same food (31%) Sitting in the same position (29%) Wearing the same clothes (28%)

What’s more, 40% of all guests surveyed are more likely to watch a football game with friends if they like the snacks being served, second only to the team playing, of course (74%). But generational preference does play a role – Americans ages 18-34 confirmed they are more likely to watch a football game if they like the snacks (62%) versus ages 55 and up (19%) who place more emphasis on the teams playing.

In the continued battle of salty versus sweet, 67% of football fans admit to stress-eating salty items like chips and guacamole, compared to sweet items like candy, during particularly intense plays.

But, what’s America’s game plan for a winning menu?

When it comes to serving snacks during a football game, 60% of Americans prefer to purchase pre-made items from the grocery store versus making items on their own.

To no surprise, Americans named taste as critically important when selecting their favorite food for game day (58%).

“Easy to make or pick up from the store” was the next most important (26%).

“Rituals are a huge part of the football fan experience, and America’s obsession with avocados makes guacamole the standout in any starting lineup,” said Chris Monahan, brand manager of WHOLLY® products. “Made with 100% Hass avocados with no preservatives added, WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE is the convenient, high quality, refrigerated guacamole that’s always ready to be put in the game.”

WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE stays ready when you are, whether you’re hosting a watch party or cheering on your team alone. While most football fans watch games weekly (52%) with the people they live with (48%), nearly a fourth of Americans watch by themselves (22%). WHOLLY® products offer guacamole in two sizes, Minis and Bowls, to cater to both individual fans and a rowdy crowd.

WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE is available at your local grocery retailer, including Kroger, Meijer, Food Lion and more. To learn more about WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE products, visit www.eatwholly.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

ABOUT THE WHOLLY® BRAND

The WHOLLY® brand, leader in ready-to-eat avocado products*, is best known for WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE, America’s No. 1 branded refrigerated guacamole, and WHOLLY® AVOCADO. Known for food safety and quality, all WHOLLY® products are made with hand-scooped Hass avocados and are gluten free with no preservatives added. High-pressure technology (HPT) is used to help extend the shelf life of the products and maintain the avocado’s delicious flavors and nutrients while eliminating potentially harmful bacteria. The WHOLLY® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the U.S. focused on re-imagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit www.eatwholly.com .

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, CHI-CHI’S® HERDEZ®, EMBASA®, DOÑA MARÍA®, BÚFALO® and DON MIGUEL® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com .

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin’s®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America’s most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized on Fast Company’s list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world’s most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.