Nogales Port Continues to See Diversification of New Commodities, Reliable Supplies of Key Items

NOGALES, Az. – Known as the reliable, trusted source for many fruit and vegetable items throughout the winter months, Nogales continues to see demand for new commodities and specialty items. The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) has been monitoring trends for commodities in southern Arizona, and new and specialty items continue to add value to Nogales as a produce hub. In the last couple of months, commodities have been reintroduced to the area as demand grows for unique products. Additionally, the area has seen sustainable increases in volume for fresh produce that is common to the local industry.

The produce hub of Nogales situated along the Arizona–Mexico border, continues to expand with new commodities being imported into the U.S. each year. Highlights include Figs, pomegranates, brussel sprouts and lemons. Although these items are uncommon to the Nogales area, the high-quality local infrastructure and the ease of sourcing items from Nogales means the industry is poised to fill demand for emerging items.

Southern Arizona continues to import reliable volumes of tomato, watermelon, cucumber, bell pepper, eggplant, and many other key vegetable items that made Nogales one of the most important suppliers of fresh produce. However, these new commodities show that Nogales is just as nimble as ever, keeping up with changing times and market needs. Commodities with the greatest growth include strawberries, broccoli, and Radicchio.

“Nogales has always been known for produce, from asparagus to zucchini,” said FPAA President Lance Jungmeyer. “The growth in further new items exemplifies the innovation in new variety development to meet consumer and retailer demands.”

The Nogales industry proves that evolution coupled with reliability are the keys in continuing to provide consumers with fresh produce, even in the cold winter months.

