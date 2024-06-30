Pacific Coast Fresh Company Honored with Oregon State University Family Business Award

Portland, Oregon – Pacific Coast Fresh Company was honored at the Oregon State University Family Business Awards where they received the Business Renewal Award. This award is given to the family that works to ensure stewardship of the business that sustains growth and shareholders assets with future generations in mind. The OSU’s College of Business launched the awards program in 1988 to celebrate the accomplishments of Oregon’s family-owned businesses, regardless of industry, size or revenue. Award categories reflect sound family business practices and achievements.

Founded in 1977 by Emil Nemarnik with only a single truck, a modest warehouse, and a team of eight employees who were mostly family, Pacific Coast Fresh Company is now co-owned by Emil’s children, David Nemarnik and Nancy Brugato. Embodying a generations-long legacy, David and Nancy have been instrumental in the company’s growth, witnessing and contributing to the transformation that has shaped its evolution and their father’s legacy. Tom Brugato, President of Pacific Coast Fresh Company, oversees the thriving business that operates two warehouses with 175,000+ square-feet, a modernized fleet of refrigerated trucks, over 450 employees and the distinction of a SQF Certified Prepared Foods facility. Tom and Nancy’s son, David Brugato, is nowthe Director of Operations at their Kent Warehouse, continuing the family legacy as a third-generation leader in the business.

Over the past 47 years, Pacific Coast Fresh Company (PCFco) has grown beyond fresh produce to include dairy, protein, grocery items, fresh-cut foods, prepared foods, a fresh floral program, and local King Harvest hummus. The company has evolved with the changing preferences and needs of its customers, allowing the owners to consistently look to the future for ways to provide the best fresh products and services to their customers. This includes technological advancements such as the company’s recent digital transformation that culminated in the launch of a revolutionary new website and online ordering solution for their customers. This forward thinking has allowed PCFCo to grow and prosper over the past 46 years, even during tough times like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My parents envisioned a family business that could be passed down through generations, and I credit our continued success to the strong core values they instilled in the company culture,” said David Nemarnik, Co-Owner and CEO of Pacific Coast Fresh Company. “They exemplified the importance of always looking to the future, asking how we can improve, innovate, and stay open to new ideas. Winning this award is a tremendous honor for us. It validates that we are on the right track and doing something right. While four walls and a roof make a building, it’s the people who make a business, and we are committed to taking care of our customers, vendors, and employees for generations to come.”

About Pacific Coast Fresh Company

Founded in 1977 in Portland, Oregon, Pacific Coast Fresh Company (previously Pacific Coast Fruit Company) is a privately held, multigenerational family-owned and operated business and one of the largest independent produce distributors in the Pacific Northwest. They have distribution centers and culinary kitchens in Portland, OR and Kent, WA. PCF is dedicated to the success of the produce supply chain from growers to food service, retail grocery, and wholesale customers. Their partnerships with growers ensure the freshest, safest produce sourced from farm to table, whether delivered whole, cut, or prepared, across multiple certifications, such as organic.