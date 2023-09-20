Pacific Trellis Fruit Expands its Premium Stone Fruit Lineup

LOS ANGELES, CA – Pacific Trellis Fruit, a year-round grower, shipper, and marketer of premium fresh fruit, will be adding Donut Peaches and Extra Sweet nectarines this coming year to its successful inaugural offering of imported specialty plum varieties to create a full line of premium stone fruit during the Southern Hemisphere Season. The company is gearing up for the new high-flavor arrivals from Chile with the Donut Peaches available in mid-December and Nectarines beginning in January. All six items will now be offered in both 2lb. or 1lb. clamshells, offering consumers quality, convenience, and safety. These high-graphic labels will pop on display and will be sure to create some eye-catching attention!

“Our imported specialty stone fruit offerings are shaking up the category,” mentions Dan Carapella Jr., VP of Sales – Fresh Fruit at Pacific Trellis Fruit. “Last year, we collected data from case studies showing the enormous success retailers had with the program. These wildly sweet and juicy plums, along with flavorful nectarines and donut peaches, are available through April,” added Carapella.

The company highlights four specialty and premium plum SKUs – Lemon Plums, Extra Sweet, Watermelon and Sugar Plums. Lemon Plums, grown in Chile and South Africa, are yellow-skinned and turn bright red when ripe. Extra Sweet Plums, grown in Chile and South Africa, vary in appearance from bright red to dark red, to red/yellowish skin as well as black. Watermelon Plums, grown in South Africa, have green skin with red flesh, similar in appearance to a watermelon. Sugar Plums, grown in Chile and South Africa, have red to purple skin with golden-yellow flesh. In addition, the Donut Peaches have a tender, juicy, and sweet white flesh, while the Extra Sweet Nectarines display both white and yellow flesh fruit with a combination of sweet and tangy taste.

“We are excited to offer the specialty stone fruit program to customers,” says Carapella. “The varieties offer a unique merchandising opportunity, capturing strong sales opportunities for the winter stone fruit category.” added Carapella.

Pacific Trellis Fruit will be highlighting its new specialty stone fruit at the upcoming Global Produce and Floral Show in Anaheim, California. Stop by Booth #3191 to talk to a sales representative or see their display at the Innovation Showcase.

To find out more about these unique products, email sales@pacifictrellisfruit.com or to learn more about Pacific Trellis Fruit visit their website https://www.pacifictrellisfruit.com/.

About Pacific Trellis Fruit

Pacific Trellis Fruit is one of North America’s top year-round growers and importers of premium fresh fruit, including melons, grapes, peaches, plums, nectarines, citrus, and cherries. We partner with growers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru, and Spain, as well as domestic farmers across the United States. Our corporate headquarters is in Los Angeles, CA, with sales offices in Fresno, CA, Gloucester, NJ, and Tucson, AZ. Pacific Trellis owns and manages the renowned Dulcinea® brand. Dulcinea® is the pioneer of the PureHeart personal seedless melons as well as the Tuscan Style Cantaloupe, and Pacific Trellis has recently expanded the brand to pack grapes, citrus, cherries, and stone fruit. In 2020, Pacific Trellis fruit became the exclusive marketer and distributor of the KISS line of melons. For more information on Pacific Trellis Fruit, visit https://www.pacifictrellisfruit.com/. For more information on the Dulcinea® brand, visit https://www.dulcinea.com/.