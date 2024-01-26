Pear Bureau Northwest Shares Top Bosc Pear Recipes of 2023

MILWAUKIE, OREGON – Bosc pears are a favorite among pear lovers due to their crisp, sweet flavor as well as their versatility in recipes from salads to baking. Kicking off the new year, Pear Bureau Northwest highlighted the most popular Bosc pear recipes from 2023 in a social media campaign in January entitled, “Begin the Year with Bosc”. This is being followed up with a landing page with links to all of the top Bosc recipes on the world’s largest website dedicated to pears: usapears.org.

The recipes highlight the versatility and deliciousness of Bosc pears by unveiling the top Bosc recipes in categories from breakfast through dinner and dessert based on views on usapears.org and the organization’s Pinterest page (@USApears).

“The web traffic speaks for itself,” says Jim Morris, Marketing Communications Manager. “We reviewed our web traffic data and our top Pinterest pins for the 2023, and Bosc clearly stands out.”

Popular recipes run the gamut, from an oatmeal recipe for breakfast to a sheet pan recipe for dinner. “And don’t forget to leave room for dessert,” Morris added. Recipes for tarts and cakes also made the list. From sweet to savory, the top seven dishes include: pear tarts, baked chips, sheet pan chicken, oatmeal, salad, upside-down cake and a pear and gorgonzola pizza.

“From enticing snacks to indulgent desserts and wholesome dinners, these recipes showcase the incredible range of possibilities that Bosc pears bring to the table,” stated Kevin Moffitt, Pear Bureau President and CEO.

“This campaign is not only about celebrating the culinary delights of Bosc pears; it’s a collective effort to encourage everyone, from chefs to home cooks, to explore and savor the versatility that Bosc pears offer,” added Moffit.

The recipes can all be found at usapears.org/top-bosc-recipes-of-2023, as part of USA Pear’s online collection of more than 400 recipes.

ABOUT PEAR BUREAU NORTHWEST

Pear Bureau Northwest is a non-profit marketing organization established in 1931 to promote the fresh pears grown in Washington and Oregon, home to 84% of the US commercial fresh pear crop. The Bureau represents over 700 grower families and partners with outlets throughout the world in an effort to increase overall success with the pear category. The organization provides marketing and merchandising expertise that is customized specifically for each retail organization, using its pear consumer research findings as well as individual store analysis using an in-house data system that measures pear category performance nationwide and third-party research to show retailers how they perform versus their competition. Retailers who are interested in partnering with Pear Bureau Northwest should contact them at info@usapears.com or 1 (800) 547-4610, as well as visit the retail trade site, Trade.USAPears.org, or consumer site, USAPears.org.