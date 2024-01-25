Court Order Forces Williams County Commissioners to Approve AquaBounty Water Application

TOLEDO, Ohio – The legal fight to allow an AquaBounty, a salmon farm, access to millions of gallons of public water every day may not be done yet. The Williams County Commissioners are now considering appealing the court order forcing them to approve AquaBounty and the Village of Pioneer’s application to use the water.

“Our stance was that we could not grant that because we have a private entity drawing the water out, selling the water to a private entity for their use only, exclusively,” said Williams County Commissioners President Bart Westfall.

AquaBounty has received approval from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to pump 5 million gallons of water into their farm from the Michindoh aquifer, which straddles Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.

