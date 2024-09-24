PFMA Launches Redesigned Website

CAMP HILL, PA – The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA), which advocates the views of the Commonwealth’s food and beverage industries, is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, offering a fresh and modern experience for its members and the public. The new website is designed with user accessibility and engagement at its core, providing easy access to dynamic news, improved navigation, and an intuitive interface.

Key features of the new website include:

Dynamic Homepage: Members can now stay on top of the latest industry news, trends, and updates directly from the homepage, which features a scrolling ticker of the latest articles featuring our members. Also on the homepage are upcoming events and the latest news from and about PFMA.

The new design provides an aesthetically pleasing experience, with a focus on simplicity, speed, and mobile responsiveness. The user-centric layout makes it easier than ever to find the content and resources members need. Improved Accessibility: The redesign prioritizes accessibility, adhering to the latest web standards to ensure users of all abilities can seamlessly navigate the site. This includes a toolbar that allows users to adjust the site for factors such as text size and contrast.

“PFMA is committed to delivering value to our members, and this website redesign reflects that commitment,” said Alex Baloga, president and CEO. “We’re incredibly proud to have created a platform that not only looks great but also provides easier access to the resources and news our members rely on.”

The redesigned website is live and accessible at PFMA.org, offering a seamless experience across all devices.

About PFMA

The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association, a statewide trade association, advocates the views of more than 600 convenience stores, supermarkets, independent grocers, wholesalers and consumer product vendors. PFMA members operate more than 3,000 stores and employ more than 300,000 Pennsylvanians. For more information on PFMA, visit pfma.org.