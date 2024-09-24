Rice Fruit Company Announces the Promotion of Alexandra Roberts to Vice President of Culture and Compliance

Gardners, PA — Rice Fruit Company is pleased to announce Alexandra Roberts’ [Lex] promotion to the position of Vice President of Culture and Compliance. In this role, Lex will continue her dedication to ensuring food safety and fostering a responsible and sustainable company culture while expanding her inuence as a leader within the company.

Alexandra Roberts first joined Rice Fruit Company as Food Safety Manager, spearheading food safety and compliance activities within the facility. Her role also involved close collaboration with local farm families and orchardists to implement and maintain efficient, good agricultural practices. Throughout her tenure, Lex’s work has exemplified a commitment to both the operational excellence of the packinghouse and the broader agricultural community.

Prior to her time at Rice Fruit Company, Lex gained experience in the fresh slice and snack food sectors, with positions at Appeeling Fruit and Savor Street Foods. Before re-entering the agricultural and food industry, Lex worked as a civil attorney, advocating for individuals facing social, economic, and racial challenges.

Lex holds a Bachelor of Science in Food Science from The Pennsylvania State University and a Juris Doctorate from Villanova University School of Law. Her unique combination of legal expertise and food safety knowledge allows her to address industry challenges from a multidimensional perspective; she brings a wealth of experience and insight. Her passion for developing practical, sustainable solutions for all stakeholders in the food chain has been a hallmark of her career.

Commenting on her new role, Alexandra stated, “I am honored to take on this leadership position at Rice Fruit Company. It has been a privilege to work with our team and community to uphold the highest standards in food safety and sustainability, and I look forward to continuing this important work in my expanded capacity.”

With her experience and vision, Rice Fruit Company is confident that Lex will help drive the company forward as a leader in responsible agriculture and food production.

About Rice Fruit Company

Rice Fruit Company, a family-run fruit packing business in the heart of Pennsylvania’s apple country, is dedicated to growing, packing, and shipping sweet-natured fruit to consumers near and far. A leader in innovative packinghouse technology, Rice Fruit is situated on the easternmost ridge of the Appalachian Mountains, whose peaks and valleys create a microclimate ideal for growing apples and many other delicious fruits. Rice Fruit is committed to delivering fruit at the height of freshness. Our proximity to buyer customers also ensures a reduced carbon footprint, moving our sweet-natured fruit sustainably to market, preserving the freshness of the fruit, and our heritage of delivering quality and consistency to our customers with each and every apple.