Power Your Morning Routine with Frieda’s Branded Produce

Los Alamitos, CA – It’s back-to-busy season! American’s fall schedules are powering back up after the summer slowdown and Frieda’s Branded Produce is ready to fuel the day with nutritious, fun and flavorful solutions.

“We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but we also know consumer’s morning routines can become monotonous” says Cindy Sherman, Senior Director of Marketing Insights & Innovation at Frieda’s. “In a recent study, we learned that 52 percent of shoppers believe that produce packaging with recipes and instructions encourages them to try something new. Inspire shoppers this fall with vibrant new breakfast displays; inviting colorful, healthy and delicious produce to take over the mundane morning routine.”

Frieda’s produce items introduce both sweet and savory flavors to breakfast menus and produce department, leveling up consumer’s morning options. Frieda’s Stokes Purple® sweet potatoes provide a game changing twist of color and flavor to the infamous avocado toast, where connoisseurs are trading up from bread to vitamin packed purple sweet potatoes as the base. Create an avocado toast destination in your produce department by cross-merchandising Stokes Purple® near avocados, Watermelon Radish, sprouts and other power packed toppings.

Smoothies, puddings, and yogurt bowls have taken the breakfast game up a notch, starring in mouthwatering instagram feeds. Frieda’s Honey Dragons® blended with the rambunctious sweetness of Rambas™ Rambutans, deliver a taste of the tropics to your morning power bowl or pudding. Skip the weekday mess and prep these recipes in larger batches over the weekend, saving time and energy.

“Breakfast sets the tone for the day, but weekday mornings can be hectic,” shared Sherman, also a mother of two.

“On the weekends we enjoy making big batch breakfast meals that we grab-n-go throughout the week,” says Cindy.

Looking for more ideas to make your produce department the ultimate breakfast destination? Call your Frieda’s account manager today for more product ideas and in-store marketing support that will keep your shoppers inspired all busy-season long.

Source: C+R 1,000 person study, 2022

###

