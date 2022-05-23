Red Sun Farms Named WECC Large Company of the Year

Kingsville, Ontario – Red Sun Farms is proud to announce that it has been named Windsor Essex Large Company of the Year for a second time. This prestigious recognition reinforces our commitment to the local community and reflects the dedication of our team.

Recipients are nominated from within the community and must demonstrate their strategic goals, including sales, profitability, growth prospects, employment creation, and acceptance in the market. They will also illustrate their commitment to research and the development of advances in the company’s industry sector.

According to Red Sun Farms CEO of the USA and Canada Operations Carlos Visconti, “This recognition is a reflection of our core values and dedication as an organization. The Red Sun family is devoted to our values and commitments in all aspects of our operations. This recognition reaffirms our position as a leader in the produce industry.”

ABOUT RED SUN FARMS

Red Sun Farms is proud to be one of the largest vertically integrated North American Greenhouse growers, ensuring control over every step of the supply chain. Red Sun Farms owns greenhouses in Mexico, the USA, and Canada. Quality is maintained throughout seed selection, propagation, growing, harvesting, packaging, and transportation to their partner’s stores. When you purchase from Red Sun Farms, you are buying directly from the grower.

For further information please reach out to: marketing@redsunfarms.com