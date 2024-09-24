Round Table Pizza Adds Idaho Potatoes to the Line-up with New Appetizer Menu

Eagle, ID — Round Table Pizza, a pizza franchise known for its commitment to quality and authenticity, is giving a royal nod to Idaho® Potatoes in its latest appetizer line-up, available now through December 29 at participating locations. The star of the new offerings is the Parmesan Idaho® Potato Wedges, made with premium Idaho® Potatoes and served with a side of Hidden Valley® Ranch. These wedges join two other noble sides—Mozzarella Sticks and Jalapeño Poppers—perfect for snacking or sharing. For those looking to feast with friends, the Dragon’s Bounty Shareable Platter features a mix of all three appetizers, offering a crispy, flavorful bite of the iconic Idaho® Potato alongside other savory favorites.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Round Table Pizza to showcase the exceptional quality of Idaho® Potatoes in these new menu items,” said Alan Kahn, VP of Foodservice for the Idaho Potato Commission. “Our potatoes are celebrated for their superior taste and versatility, and this collaboration offers a wonderful way for fans to enjoy high-quality Idaho® Potatoes while savoring exceptional pizza and cheering on their team.”

Idaho® Potatoes are renowned for their versatility and exceptional quality, grown in the rich, volcanic soil that imparts a unique flavor and texture. These potatoes are a beloved staple among customers for their consistent taste and adaptability in a wide range of dishes. Whether baked, fried, mashed, or roasted, Idaho® Potatoes add a satisfying touch to any meal.

About The Idaho Potato Commission

Established in 1937, the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) is a state agency responsible for promoting and protecting the famous “Grown in Idaho®” seal, a federally registered certification mark that assures consumers are purchasing genuine, top-quality Idaho® Potatoes. Idaho’s growing season of warm days and cool nights, ample mountain-fed irrigation and rich volcanic soil, give Idaho potatoes their unique texture, taste and dependable performance. These ideal growing conditions are what differentiates them from potatoes grown in other states. For more information, visit idahopotato.com.