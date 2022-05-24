SEPC Announces 2022 Member Scholarship Recipients

Millen, GA – The Southeast Produce Council is pleased to announce this year’s SEPC Member Scholarship recipients. They are proud to award 59 scholarships ($59,000) in 2022 thanks to the dedication of their members.
Scholarships are awarded to applicants who meet the application criteria of having a parent or grandparent who is a corporate member in good standing with the SEPC and has personally attended at least one SEPC event within the last (12) twelve months. Additionally, applicants must be enrolled as a full-time student with a minimum of 12 semester hours. Applicants are then able to submit the necessary paperwork, including an essay, to be reviewed by members of the SEPC Scholarship Committee.
2022 Essay Topic: SEPC’s theme for 2022 features the “Next Generation of Superheroes”, and it is our hope that with assistance from this scholarship you will one day become one of them. One characteristic of a superhero is their ability to take risks. Tell us about a time in your life when you either had to take a risk or play it safe. Would you do it again?
SEPC Member Scholarship recipients receive one $1,000 scholarship annually. Past recipients are eligible; however, they must have maintained a 3.0 GPA, and first preference is given to new applicants.
Congratulations to the 59 recipients of the 2022 SEPC Member Scholarship:
Kade Adams
Gary Baker
Veronica Baker
Austin Belknap
Kennedy Belknap
Bryan Biederman
Jacob Borda
Ashley Botelho
Hunter Boyette
Ani Brown
Drew Bryner
Lillian Davis
Marco DiLaudo
Tahlia DiLaudo
Brian Dunleavy
Conner Edmondson
Joshua Eubanks
Caroline Fleming
Elizabeth Fleming
Douglas Ford
Maxwell Fuehrer
Michael Fuehrer
Victoria Garrett
Katelyn Goodale
Sydney Hahn
Ellen Hendrix
Emily Lessard
Samantha Masser
Gabrielle Matejowsky
Jacob Neill
Julia Nelsen
Kaylee Nelsen
Frances O’Neal
Olin Paivarinta
Claire Paivarinta-Skands
Haley Pilcher
Julia Rooke
Peyton Rudman
Mariana Sanabria-Padilla
Lily Scott
Hudson Sherrod
Jake Shuman
Chapman Shuman
Mason Shuman
Luke Shuman
Riley St George
Brittany St George
Connor Strady
Sophia Tanner
Robert Temples
Philip Temples
Carlos Visconti
Charles White
Brady Wilkin
Dylan Wilkins
Madison Wing
Sarah Wooten
Kylie Wynne
Madison Wynne
About Southeast Produce Council
The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) is a member-driven, non-profit association of more than 2,500 leaders from all facets of the produce industry. It was formed more than 20 years ago to promote the value of fresh fruits and vegetables in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Virginia through networking, innovation, community, and education. Today, SEPC is a thriving organization that continues to share and pursue its vision, mission, values, and goals. Learn more by visiting www.seproducecouncil.com.