As Grilling Culture and Occasions Change, Side Delights Offers Solutions for Shoppers

Newport Beach, CA – Side Delights® suggests that retailers stock up on potatoes as the grilling season, occasion and culture evolves, calling for healthy, year-round options beyond the traditional barbecue.

Grilling season has officially begun. The State of the Barbecue Industry study confirms that holidays are big for barbecue, with 68% of grill owners planning to grill on the Fourth of July, followed by Memorial Day and Labor Day (56% each), and Father’s Day (42%). While shoppers are stocking up for these summer and fall cooking celebrations, the season continues with 75% of grill owners stating that they still intend to grill in the winter.

As people return to gatherings and celebrations, grilling occasions are also expanding. A recent article on barbecue catering and outdoor cooking cited an increase in barbecue catering requests for employee appreciation summer cookouts, family day picnics, graduation parties, family reunions, and even backyard wedding celebrations.

In addition to the season and occasion, grilling culture has expanded for 2022. From large events to healthy weeknight meals, consumers are grilling more vegetables and other ‘untraditional’ items beyond meat and giving them center stage. “Vegetables such potatoes are ideal for the grill because they are filling, flavorful, and can be used as an entrée, a side dish, or incorporated into appetizers or salads,” commented Kathleen Triou, President and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “Grilling allows the nutrients and flavors to come through, and Side Delights® potatoes can be enjoyed on their own or prepared in many delicious ways.”

“Grilling and potatoes go hand-in-hand. Potatoes are such versatile a vegetable that the grill pulls even more flavor out of them due to their starchy nature,” added Dustin Green, Head Grill Master at Weber Grill. “Whether the potato is cut up, tossed with oil and seasoned, or grilled whole, one can’t go wrong!”

Recipes and tips for grilling potatoes are popping up on popular food websites and blogs, such as Best-Ever Grilled Potatoes and Four Easy Methods for Grilling Potatoes. The Side Delights® recipe site includes easy-to-prepare favorites such as Grilled Red Potato Skewers and Grilled Yellow Potato Planks.

Side Delights® also offers a line of convenience potatoes specifically for the grill. Grillables TM includes triple-washed Russet or Sweet potatoes wrapped in foil and ready to toss on the grill as a healthy, flavorful entrée, accompaniment, or to incorporate in potato salads and other side dishes.

Side Delights® offers a variety of choices for the grill and beyond, including Potato Kits, Convenience Potatoes, Gourmet Potatoes, Fresh-Cut Potatoes, and Organic Potatoes. For more information on Side Delights® products and its network of farms, visit SideDelights.com and GrownWhereItMatters.com.

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC: Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include: Sterman Masser, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND), Sun-Glo of Idaho, Inc. (Sugar City, ID) and Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL).