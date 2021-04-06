SEPC’s Southern Exposure Booth Review from PRODUCE BUSINESS

Southeast Produce Council’s Southern Exposure event – April 6-8 in Orlando and online — connects customers, suppliers and colleagues across the industry. Check out this exclusive review of select booths from PRODUCE BUSINESS magazine’s March issue.

Alsum Farms & Produce

Friesland, WI

Headquartered in Wisconsin, family-owned Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc., is a grower and year-round shipper of potatoes, onions, and other seasonal locally grown produce. We grow 3,000 acres of potatoes and pumpkins. Alsum offers a broad portfolio of conventional, specialty and organic potato varieties to grow your category. Visit www.alsum.com.

Booth 527

Beachside Produce, LLC

Guadalupe, CA

Located in Guadalupe, CA, Beachside Produce is a year-round grower/shipper of both conventional and organic vegetables, as well as strawberries. Stop by Booth #507 to meet our Team and see what we are bringing “From Our Family Farms…to Your Family’s Table”.

http://www.beachsideproduce.com/

Booth 507

Bland Farms

Glenville, GA

Visit Bland Farms, Booth #1314, as we get ready for the official start of Vidalia Season and anticipate a rising demand for the highest quality Vidalia’s. Our “Get Out Back” campaign, with delicious recipes and tips for entertaining, will inspire customers to fire up the grill and enjoy more Bland Farms Vidalia onions. Come by our booth for a chance to win exciting grilling accessories. https://blandfarms.com/

Booth 1314

Booth Ranches

Orange Cove, CA

Since 1957 Booth Ranches has been growing Premium California Oranges. We are fully integrated and grow, pack and market only the fruit we grow ourselves. We offer Navel oranges late October – June and Valencia Oranges April – October. Growing only the best from our family to yours.

https://boothranches.com/

Booth 725

Crystal Valley Foods

Miami, FL

Crystal Valley Foods is a leading grower and importer of quality produce from Central and South America as well as North America. With offices in Miami and LA, it is one of the largest importers and distributors of asparagus in the US. Its product line also includes baby vegetables, berries, French beans, peas, and other specialty crops. https://www.crystalvalleyfoods.com/

Booth 128

Duda Farm Fresh

Wellington, FL

As a six-generation family-owned farm, we have a passion for supplying the freshest, highest quality produce available. We invite you to learn more about what sets Duda Farm Fresh Foods apart by exploring our farms through videos, learn about our products, download product spec sheets and request samples. https://www.dudafresh.com/

Booth 1214

Ecoripe Tropicals

Medley, FL

Enjoy a free sample of our fresh young coconut while browsing at the most exciting fruits and vegetables on this side of the Galaxy, including Longan, Cacao Fruit, Passionfruit, Dragonfruit, Guava, Specialty Mango Varieties, Tamarillo, Okra, Thai Chili Peppers, Turmeric and our Organic Ginger. May the force be with you! https://www.ecoripe.com/

Booth 811

IMG Citrus

Groveland, FL

Family-owned in the heart of Indian River County, IMG Citrus is a vertically integrated citrus grower, packer, and shipper, and Florida’s leading grapefruit producer. Home to Happy Food, we provide the Southeast with year-round, deliciously sweet citrus through our 9,000 acres of Florida groves and South American summer imports. https://imgcitrus.com

Booth 115

Jackson Farming Company

Autryville, NC

Jackson Farming Company is attending the 2021 SEPC show and would love to see you there. Come by booth 714 to talk about North Carolina’s best Sweet potatoes and melons! Please visit www.jfcmelons.com for more info about our company!

Booth 714

Leger & Son

Cordele, GA

We combine a tradition of growing the juiciest, tastiest watermelons on our family of farms with the best-to-market delivery process to ensure that customers enjoy the most refreshing watermelon experience possible. Find out more about our delicious watermelons at legerandson.com.

Booth 109

Lipman Family Farms

Immokalee, FL

Lipman Family Farms is North America’s dependable service provider of field, greenhouse, and organically grown vegetables and fruits. We continue investing in our people and our customers to effectively serve the largest food providers, bringing food to the family table every day.

https://www.lipmanfamilyfarms.com/

Booth 823

Makoto Dressing Inc.

Melbourne, FL

Makoto Dressing Inc. is a family-owned business that is the leader in refrigerated ginger salad dressings in the United States. Best known and recognized for our original Makoto Ginger Dressing, we produce a line of dressings and seafood sauces that is versatile in being used as marinades, dressings, and dips. Check out the NEW Creamy Ginger Dressing.

https://www.makotodressing.com/

Booth 523

Mariani Nut Company

Winters, CA

Mariani Nut Company is one of the world’s largest suppliers of premium almonds from California. This family-owned company has been growing and processing almonds for more than 45 years and offers a full range of packaging options available for the retail environment. For more information, go to www.marianinut.com.

Booth 1008

Mission Produce

Oxnard, CA

Jumbos ‘More to Eat, More to Love’. As we continue to work, learn, and play at home, Mission Jumbos are the perfect choice for shoppers looking to purchase multiple, larger sized avocados to last through the week. The packaging is not only eye-catching, but also comes in reduced plastic film and netting! To learn more, visit worldsfinestavocados.com

Booth 1217



Nash Produce

Nashville, NC

Come visit the Nash Produce team at Southern Exposure in booth #614! We will have the full Mr. Yam packaging line-up available for viewing. Unable to attend the show? Pay us a visit on our virtual booth to explore all we have to offer. https://www.nashproduce.com/

Booth 614

Nature’s Eats

Boerne, TX

We’re a 3rd generation family business with a simple mission: to bring our customers the best naturally grown foods on earth. From our Original Nut Flour, to our Nuts For Life trail mixes, our premium grade natural nuts, dried fruit, and confections, to our brand new Nutchos grain free almond chips, Nature’s Eats means freshness you can taste, and premium quality you can trust! https://natureseats.com/

Booth 620

NatureSweet

San Antonio, TX

Add a dash of fall-time to mealtime with NatureSweet’s latest launch: Constellation Fall Seasonal Medley! Seasonal Medleys offer a colorful path into the world of small tomatoes. And they’re also perfect for promoting Halloween and Thanksgiving. NatureSweet will complement in-store support with online recipes, and contests. https://naturesweet.com/

Booth 326



Pete’s/Hollandia Produce

Carpenteria, CA

Pete’s Greenhouse Fresh is a champion of sustainability, from how it’s hydroponically grown to the fact that its containers are made with 100% recycled plastic. With 1% of sales going to The Recycling Partnership, it’s also a shining example of Pete’s commitment to the planet.

https://www.eatpetes.com/

Booth 711

Pure-Flavor

Leamington, ON Canada

The bite-sized blast of fruity flavor of the award winning Cloud 9® tomato makes life’s sweetest moments even sweeter. Hand-picked by our family of growers, only the finest fruit are selected to meet the quality your family deserves. https://pure-flavor.buzz/SEPC-SE-PERNews-Cloud9

Booth 1315

Sage Fruit Company

Yakima, WA

The growers at Sage Fruit Company have been delivering the best apples, pears & cherries to customers for over three generations. Specializing in Organic and Conventional product, we farm several thousand acres throughout Washington and Oregon. Visit us to discuss our newest marketing opportunities, including the SageXpress program.

https://www.sagefruit.com/

Booth 104

Village Farms

Lake Mary, FL

Come experience Sensational Sara’s pure flavor and stunning deep red color. She is a perfect natural balance of sugar and acid ratio. Wonderful to slice, dice, and eat of course! She’s a phenomenal cooking tomato and the latest sensation from Village Farms’ Garden Fresh Flavor collection. Packaged in a 1lb environmentally friendly paper clamshell.

https://villagefarms.com/

Booth 1106

Vision Import Group

Hackensack, NJ

Please head to our booth to check out some cool Mr. Squeeze products and offerings. We specialize in Limes, Mangos, Lemons and Pineapples. Look forward to seeing you there. https://www.visionimportgroup.com/

Booth 1207

Yerecic Label

Kensington, PA

Check out Yerecic Label’s eCommerce site at www.SpeedOfFresh.com to order stock labels or call your YL team today to access your custom labels on the site! Visit SEPC Southern Exposure Booth #916 to learn more!

Booth 916

Yo-Quiro / Fresh Innovations

Rhome, TX

Yo Quiero! brands provides the Ultimate Dip Destination! With hand-scooped guacamole, salsa made with vine-ripened tomatoes and queso made with the creamiest of cheeses, we provide the dip flavors consumers crave… all in one spot! https://freshinnovationsllc.com/

Booth 603