Sev-Rend On Boards Chief Financial Officer – Karl Hertel

Sev-Rend is pleased to announce the addition of Karl Hertel as their new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Adding Karl Hertel to the team as the CFO lines up with Sev-Rend’s goals to further service their clients with high-performance packaging. This move enhances Sev-Rend’s ability to expand their footprint in the ever growing packaging industry.

“Karl brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Sev-Rend team that will allow us to grow the company in some key areas” states Rob Williams – CEO of Sev-Rend. “His addition to the management team is a critical component that positions us to grow the company even further. This is a key role we have been looking to fill for a while and Karl is the ideal candidate for the position”

Karl spent over 17 years with the “Big Four” accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). During his tenure with PwC Karl worked in the U.S. (St. Louis and Little Rock); London, England; and Melbourne, Australia. He brings a vast network and extensive experience with strategic direction, business development, and leadership to the Sev-Rend team.

“I am very excited to join Sev-Rend, who is aggressively growing and expanding as a premier player in the packaging world.” states Karl. “Sev-Rend has made a great name for themselves in the produce industry and we are looking to grow our footprint and expand into other markets as the need for consumer style packaging for retail grows. My experience at PwC, and serving numerous companies throughout my career, will serve as great assets as we focus on growing Sev-Rend as a key player in the packaging industry. ”

The talent and knowledge Karl adds to the Sev-Rend team is in line with the Sev-Rend growth strategy. This gain in experience is in line with several of the other items Sev-Rend has made over the past several years to support the needs of the packaging market. The addition of a new wide web press and pouch converting equipment are just some of the additional examples of Sev-Rend’s commitment to growth to support this ever expanding market.

Sev-Rend is a leading supplier of high performance packaging and has been in the packaging business for over 25 years. Their headquarters and manufacturing facility are strategically located in Collinsville, IL, just outside of St. Louis, MO.