SiCar Farms is leading the way in initiatives towards sustainability. SiCar Farms has added more than 3,600 solar panels to their packing houses based in Colima, Michoacán and Veracruz, Mexico. SiCar Farms understands that across the board energy costs are on the rise and renewable energy sources are empowering a clean energy revolution.

For the past couple of years, SiCar Farms has been diligently working on their goal to be an established net zero energy packer and shipper. SiCar Farms, President, Luis Gudino states, “Sustainability and obtaining net zero has not only been a hopeful goal for us – it is our responsibility and now our reality. We have had to make significant changes and investments to execute these energy solutions. Yet, we believe that the end result will make a considerable reduction impact on our carbon footprint.” Gudino adds, “Our commitment is with the planet, employees and our customers. We are dedicated to provide our customers with the highest quality products that engage the utmost quality standards and sustainable practices, processes and developments available.”

Sustainability is a very significant trend for U.S. retailers and consumers. U.S. retailers are still looking for produce companies that are making investments into sustainability. SiCar Farms is the grower, packer and importer with complete transparency throughout the cold-chain process and to the retailer shelf.

SiCar Farms attentive focus on implementing the proper initiatives and actions that will certainly supply quality products with the highest environmental benefit that assists in preserving the planet now and for generations to come.